Adrien Brody, who played as a visionary architect in The Brutalist, walked away with four Baftas. Photo / Getty Images
Conclave and The Brutalist were the big winners at this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards (Baftas).
The political thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and the drama that follows Adrien Brody as a visionary architect who comes to America after the war walked away with four accolades each at the annual ceremony on Monday (NZ time).
Conclave – based on the book by Robert Harris – was ultimately named Best Film, and also won Outstanding British Film, Best Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Meanwhile, The Brutalist saw Adrien Brody pick up the award for Best Leading Actor, beating the likes of Conclave star Fiennes, Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, and Heretic actor Hugh Grant to the honour.
The feature also saw Brady Corbet win the award for Best Director, while Daniel Blumberg picked up the accolade for Best Original Score and it also won Best Cinematography.
Other big winners included Emilia Perez, Anora, Dune: Part Two, A Real Pain and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, all of which won two each.
Mikey Madison was named Best Leading Actress for her role as the titular sex worker in Anora and the Denis Villeneuve-directed space opera Dune: Part Two picked up Best Special Visual Effects and Best Sound.
Spanish musical Emilia Perez beat All We Imagine As Light, I’m Still Here, Kneecap and The Seed of the Sacred Fig to the title of Best Non-English Language Film, whilst Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Supporting Actress over her co-star Selena Gomez.
Jesse Eisenberg won Best Original Screenplay for A Real Pain, and the comedy also picked up Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin, although the Succession star could not be there to collect it in person.
The hit movie musical Wicked also received a several nominations, but both Cynthia Erivio and Ariana Grande lost out in their respective categories of Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress.
Instead, the film received Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.
Other nominated works such as Blitz and Gladiator II left empty-handed.
David Tennant took on hosting duties for the second time, and opened the evening with a lively rendition of The Proclaimers' hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), and performed in a kilt in a nod to his Scottish heritage.
Things took a poignant turn when the former Doctor Who star introduced the in-memoriam segment of the ceremony, and late acting legends such as Dame Maggie Smith and James Earl Jones were remembered by those in the room.
Another touching moment occurred when Warwick Davis – known for his roles in Harry Potter and Star Wars – took to the stage to accept the Bafta Fellowship Award, and dedicated it to his late wife Samantha.