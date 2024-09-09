Jones made his feature film debut in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr Strangelove in 1964, and other notable films included Field of Dreams, The Sandlot, The Man and Cry, the Beloved Country.





The actor was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning two — the first in 1969 for The Great White Hope, a role he reprised in 1970, landing an Oscar nomination — and the second in 1987 for Fences. He was nominated for eight Emmy awards, winning two in 1991 — the first time an actor was awarded two Emmys in one year.

Jones was awarded a Kennedy Centre Honour in 2002, a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement in 2009, an honorary Oscar in 2011, and a lifetime achievement Tony in 2017. He is one of only a few actors to receive an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — having been awarded a Grammy in 1977 for a spoken word album.

Elsewhere, he was the voice of several documentaries as well as the US news channel CNN’s tagline, and had more than 70 TV credits to his name, guest starring on The Simpsons, Frasier, House and others.

The prolific actor was paid US$7000 to voice Darth Vader in Star Wars: A New Hope, but asked not to be credited on screen for the film as well as The Empire Strikes Back, out of respect for David Prowse, who played Vader. However, he was credited on Return of the Jedi and voiced the iconic villain again in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

James Earl Jones and his wife, Cecilia Hart, pictured in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Jones’ first marriage was to actress and singer Julienne Marie. His second wife, Cecilia Hart, to whom he was married for 34 years, died in 2016. Earl is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones.