British pop star Ed Sheeran has swapped a microphone for paint brushes. Photo / AFP

British pop star Ed Sheeran has swapped a microphone for paint brushes, with the fruits of his endeavours to go on display later this week, according to the London gallery exhibiting his works.

The abstract pieces – colourful Jackson Pollock-esque paintings and prints – will be available to buy, with part of the proceeds going to the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which supports musical education in schools.

They are also set to be exhibited at Heni art gallery in central London between July 11 and August 1, with the collection called “Cosmic Carpark Paintings”.

Sheeran, 34, who is responsible for songs like Shape of You and Perfect, took to social media earlier this week to share the news, explaining he worked on the paintings last year in between shows.

He also shared a video of his painting process at work, showing him splashing large canvases with brightly coloured paint.