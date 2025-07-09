“I love painting, more for fun and to give to friends, but this time I was encouraged to do a show of them by @damienhirst and @heni,” he posted on Instagram.
“I paint when I’m not working on a record, just to do something creative with my brain. And it’s mostly just splashing colours on canvases, think Jackson Pollock but with colourful house paint.”
Sheeran added that did not make him “an artist” but noted that he loves “making art” and that “it makes me feel great, and I love the end result”.
Heni, which said Sheeran’s “painting journey” began in 2019 following his record-breaking Divide tour, noted he used one of his earlier creations as the official artwork for his single Afterglow in 2020.
The colourful pieces in his debut collection were “inspired by celestial patterns” and painted in a disused London carpark last year, it added.
Singer, songwriter and performer Sheeran is one of the most listened to artists in the world.
He also makes the list of the 40 richest people under 40 in the UK, with a fortune estimated at £370 million ($838m), according to the Sunday Times’ latest annual wealth rankings of Britons.
- AFP