Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Pop star Ed Sheeran: I identify culturally as Irish

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Ed Sheeran describes Ireland as his 'second home' and feels more successful there. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran describes Ireland as his 'second home' and feels more successful there. Photo / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says he identifies “culturally as Irish”, even though he was born and raised in England.

The 34-year-old pop star’s dad hails from Ireland and Sheeran has been heavily influenced by his Irish heritage.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Sheeran explained: “I class my culture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment