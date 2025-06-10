Sheeran feels very proud of his Irish heritage.

The chart-topping star said: “I don’t overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I’m really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

“And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn’t necessarily mean that I have to just be [British], there’s loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.

“I don’t think there’s any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into.”

Sheeran – who was raised in Suffolk, in east England – actually described Ireland as his “second home”.

Asked if he gets “a lot of love” in Ireland, he replied: “I’d say it’s basically my second home, musically. I’d say Ireland is the place that I am most successful musically.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran previously admitted that fatherhood has given him a “purpose” in life.

The singer – who has daughters Lyra, 4, and Jupiter, 2, with his wife Cherry Seaborn – confessed that parenthood has transformed his life.

He said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I just found that I really didn’t have purpose outside of [music] because when I was giving myself fixed time of no work, I wasn’t doing anything I enjoyed because I love doing music. And [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that’s actually more important than my job.”