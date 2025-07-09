Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The Salt Path controversy: What’s the standard for truth in memoir?

By Nicola Redhouse
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Raynor Winn's memoir, 'The Salt Path', faces scrutiny over alleged inaccuracies in her story. Photo / Getty Images

Raynor Winn's memoir, 'The Salt Path', faces scrutiny over alleged inaccuracies in her story. Photo / Getty Images

Raynor Winn, author of bestselling memoir The Salt Path – also a film starring Gillian Anderson – has been accused of deception in her story of hardship and healing. In Winn’s account, after their “forever home” is dispossessed, she and her partner, Moth (who faces a terminal diagnosis), decide to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment