Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody’s bizarre act before accepting Best Actor award

By Mary Madigan
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

US actor Adrien Brody accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role during the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / AFP

Adrien Brody’s emotional Oscars speech was outshone by his gross action just seconds before he claimed the Best Actor Oscar award.

The 51-year-old, who beat out Ralph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan, Timothee Chalamet and Colman Domingo for his performance in The Brutalist, was seen throwing his gum at his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, 48, famously Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife.

Yes, that is right, Brody, on one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and prestigious nights, took the gum out of his mouth and flung it at his partner.

Chapman was seen rushing to catch the gum like it was a bride’s floral bouquet and managed to catch the chewed-up gum.

The 51-year-old Brody then gave quite a lengthy speech and even demanded producers cut the exit music, signalling for him to wrap up.

“I am wrapping up, please. Please turn the music off, I have done this before! It is not my first rodeo but I will be brief, I will not be egregious, I promise,” he said.

Brody did give a shout-out to Chapman and her two children, saying, “I know it has been a rollercoaster. Thank you for accepting me into your life.”

Despite his lengthy speech, all anyone can talk about is how he tossed his chewed-up gum at his girlfriend instead of swallowing it. Or even just putting it in his pocket.

People online were left freaked out by the brazen act. It is not every day you see a man throw his chewed-up food at his girlfriend, clearly expecting her to catch it.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman pose on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars. Photo / AFP
“Who even does that?” one asked.

“Gross,” another remarked.

“What a pig,” someone else said.

Not everyone was disgusted, though. Someone on X called it the “most romantic thing they’ve ever seen”, and another called it a sign of “true love”.

Someone else declared that men should look for a woman who is prepared to catch their gum for them, and another said it was a sign of a “solid marriage”, although the two are only dating.

There were also just a ton of people in disbelief that a grown man would fling gum at his partner.

Despite Brody’s gum-throwing, he has previously gushed about Chapman, whom he has been dating for several years.

When he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor he called her “beautiful and amazing” and referred to her as his partner.

“Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be. I would not be standing here before you if it wasn’t for you,” he gushed.

Chapman is a fashion designer but is also known for being married to movie producer Harvey Weinstein for over a decade and sharing two children with him.

The pair divorced in 2017 after numerous women made accusations of sexual harassment against the big-time producer.

By May 2018, he was arrested and charged with rape in New York City; he was found guilty of two of the five felony counts and is now serving a 20-year sentence in prison.

