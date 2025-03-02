Julianne Hough at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The 97th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today, hosted by talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien.

The nominees were announced in January after being delayed twice due to the devastating California wildfires. Now, Hollywood’s brightest stars will line the red carpet ahead of a ceremony that looks to be anything but predictable.

The Brutalist, Conclave and Emilia Perez are among the films vying for the coveted Best Picture, with The Substance star Demi Moore a frontrunner for Best Actress. Though The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody has dominated awards season so far, Timothée Chalamet could land Best Actor for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown following his shock SAG Awards win.

And Wellington’s Wētā FX has put Kiwis' creative talents on the world stage once again, landing three nominations in the visual effects category. Can they beat the creative team behind Dune for the win?

This year, you can watch it all unfold from midday on Disney+ today, Monday March 3 - and follow the NZ Herald’s live blog coverage below.