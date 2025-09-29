Advertisement
Oasis reunion: Liam Gallagher hints at more shows in 2026

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Oasis' series of comeback concerts this year sold out within minutes, and fans are speculating there may be more to come in 2026. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has appeared to confirm Oasis will continue their comeback with more shows next year.

The 52-year-old singer teased fans about the prospect of more shows in 2026 as the band wrapped up its two sold-out performances at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.

The group, who reunited in 2024

