Oasis' series of comeback concerts this year sold out within minutes, and fans are speculating there may be more to come in 2026. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has appeared to confirm Oasis will continue their comeback with more shows next year.

The 52-year-old singer teased fans about the prospect of more shows in 2026 as the band wrapped up its two sold-out performances at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.

The group, who reunited in 2024 after a 16-year split, closed their highly anticipated run of reunion concerts at Wembley on Sunday with Champagne Supernova and before starting the song, Gallagher turned to the audience and addressed them directly.

He said: “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the f***ing map. Champagne Supernova.”

Gallagher then sent fans at the stadium and online into a frenzy by adding: “See you next year!”