So what’s this Oasis reunion really all about? Pomp. Circumstance. Second chances. Picking up where we left off. Nostalgic comfort. Ego maintenance. Fraternal reconciliation, maybe. Cashflow, definitely. A confusingly disproportionate amount of fame generated by four extraordinary songs. Loud thrills with strangers in the dark. Laughter. Belonging. Communion across generations X-Y-Z. Karaoke night for humanity. The re-mystification of rock’n’roll.
And if you managed to soak up any of these ideas in the high-decibel churn at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night (local time) – where the increasingly beloved Brit-pop group was ramping up the American leg of its global reunion tour – you hopefully felt a sensation of relief. Turns out, singing Wonderwall at the top of your lungs inside a football stadium crammed with hype and serotonin is to personally participate in the tying of cosmic loose ends.
Oasis hadn’t necessarily left the world hanging when the band fell apart back in 2009 (was it really that recently?). But as the greater reunion reflex continues its sweep across every last precinct of rock music, forecasters have been forecasting when the band’s notoriously antagonistic founding brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, might finally forgive, forget and cash in. Here we are.
Meantime, Oasis songs have remained the suffusive, omnipresent sound-stuff of our everyday American lives. Don’t Look Back in Anger promises to crush eternally at karaoke bars and wedding receptions; and whenever some kid strums an acoustic guitar on a college quad, as if contractually bound by the hidden laws of the universe, it’s always Wonderwall. The Gallaghers have been loitering in our digital lives, too – frequently as memes that have invited us to laugh along with their ridiculous anger. One viral clip finds Liam backstage at some concert, whinging about how “in the ’90s” he had an entire squadron of lackeys to brew his afternoon tea: “And they wonder why there’s no real rock’n’roll stars around.”
These were real rock’n’roll stars onstage on Sunday night, though, reanimated and roaring, making it easier to imagine the experience of a child vacationing in Jurassic Park. Obviously, the brothers are older now – Noel is 58, Liam is 52 – but they seemed proud, poised, totally present, totally alert, their respective haircuts looking fabulous all the while. Joined by original Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, one-time replacement guitarist Gem Archer, bassist Andy Bell of Ride and drummer Joey Waronker, the Gallaghers didn’t do much to sell their reconciliation narrative, simply beginning the set with a friendly chest bump and closing it with a congratulatory back-slappy embrace. During the 23 songs they unfurled in between, their most significant interactions manifested in familial harmony – searing on Morning Glory, soaring on Slide Away, a special kind of music that siblings can make only with each other.