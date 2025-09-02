A fan holds up an Oasis banner at MetLife Stadium. Photo / Big Brother Recordings

And that has to be the very thing that makes all of these melodically nifty, relentlessly mid-tempo Oasis songs actually feel exciting: the brothers treating their fragile chemistry with such rough hands. Noel is the Apollonian songwriter-lyricist (most of the time), and Liam is the Dionysian singer (most of the time), and together, they’ve crafted these easy-peasy sing-alongs, but with one catch: the guy at the mic is shooting them through his sinuses. Back in those storied ’90s, after grunge had so thoroughly demystified rock music with its disenchanting noisiness, the Oasis boys got hungry for the glory and grandeur of yore – but to revive the British invasion, they had to pass through UK punk in the rock’n’roll time tube, eventually spilling back out into the popular consciousness sounding like the nettled Beatles.

Onstage, the band’s defiant posture was a physical thing – in that Liam Gallagher has one of the best slouches that rock’n’roll will ever know. Basking in its presence could make you feel like the Greek sculptor who figured out contrapposto in the fifth century BC. The front man spent nearly all of the show with his hands tucked behind his back, bending forward to the microphone with a slight hunch, the same way a shy cartoon leans in for a kiss.

But once those lyrics began flying out of his face, he transformed into a schoolyard tough, stooping down an inch or three to deliver his musical taunts, daring some diminutive rival to punch him in the teeth. Telegraphing menace and politesse, he made clear that he has long known how to carry the meaning of Oasis in the curve of his spine.

So what could possibly make Liam Gallagher angry in 2025? In song, he sounded youthful in his orneriness, but his banter felt almost involuntarily combative, including a boast comparing the capaciousness of MetLife Stadium to his house, plus the recounting of a decades-old grudge with some American record industry suits who once insisted Oasis “play the game”. At the opulent rock reunion, aren’t we all playing the game?

It was during the fifth-best Oasis song, Supersonic, when he sang, “No one’s gonna tell you what I’m on about” that the band’s vague antagonism felt even blurrier than it did three decades ago. The anger in an Oasis song seems like proof that we – as a society perpetually blinkered by capitalism – still don’t know exactly what we’re mad about.

Moments later, tah-dah, the band launched into Don’t Look Back in Anger. Then Wonderwall. Then a curtain-closing Champagne Supernova. Their set list – which has unspooled identically on every stop of this tour – wasn’t a thing of peaks and valleys so much as an exponential curve upward, upward, upward, into this ecstatic epiphany of vowels.

The avalanching “OHHHH” that comes before “Sally can wait” in Don’t Look Back in Anger. The “AYYYYY” of “maybe” and “me” in Wonderwall. The “YIYYYY” (plus, the so-called “intrusive R”) of that “champagne supernoverr in the skyiyyy”. Maybe we weren’t singing along so much as joining Oasis in their sound-making, creating new meanings outside the edges of the language we speak.

Then again, sometimes, if you stare at the wallpaper long enough, you can start to feel like you’re code-breaking the secrets of life – which is why one particularly zero-calorie Oasis lyric felt especially profound once the show was over. It was the hook of their lovers’ invincibility pledge, Live Forever, in which these mortal brothers promise that we’re all going to do exactly that. No matter when you first encountered this song in your own life, you’re closer today to finding out that it can’t be true. But if you were fortunate enough to sing it alongside tens of thousands of strangers in the bittersweet cool of a late summer night in 2025, for a few fleeting minutes, you had no choice but to believe it completely.

