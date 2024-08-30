Working class heroes Oasis charging £150 for a standing ticket 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/seIRq3v7ID — Barnes (@ThisIsCMBarnes) August 29, 2024

One X user shared a GIF of English actor and comedian James Corden saying, “In that case, look, I’m not going to bother,” alongside the caption: “Just seen the alleged Oasis ticket prices”.

“£150 standing tickets for Oasis? Whether you love them or hate them, this is an extortionate amount of money,” another user said.

However, some fans have defended their idols and argued the prices are fair, with one claiming they weren’t “as bad as I thought”. Another agreed, tweeting: “Ticket prices weren’t as expensive as I first thought.”

A post from an Oasis fan account in January last year noted that in April 1996, tickets to see the band in Manchester were just £17.50. According to an inflation calculator, that equates to about £46 (NZ$97) as of July 2024.

In comparison, tickets to see Taylor Swift ranged from NZ$120 to just over $400, according to reports.

£17.50 to see Oasis at their absolute peak.



Insane🤯 pic.twitter.com/IOEJhdwtHo — AllThingsOasis (@_AllThingsOasis) January 25, 2023

Tickets will go on general sale at 8pm on Saturday (9am UK time); Dublin general sale tickets will be available an hour earlier. Fans could also apply for the pre-sale via a ballot, but registration closed on Thursday morning (7pm Wednesday, UK time).

The official ticketing outlets are Ticketmaster, Gigsandtours and SeeTickets.

At the time of writing, 17 tour dates have been confirmed across the UK; three additional shows were added to the lineup on Thursday due to “unprecedented demand”.

The band has used the term “world tour” in their marketing, suggesting international dates will soon be announced.

Oasis will tour the UK & Ireland in summer 2025!

Tickets go on sale this Saturday 31st August.

IRE 🎟️ 8am IST

UK 🎟 9am BST

Full information 👉https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b

*These dates will be the band’s exclusive European appearances. pic.twitter.com/C5I0NVWS68 — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Where and when are Oasis playing?

As of August 30, the current tour dates are as follows:

July 4, 5 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

July 11, 12, 16, 19, 20 - Manchester, Heaton Park

July 25, 26, 30 and August 2, 3 - London, Wembley Stadium

August 8, 9, 12 - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

August 16, 17 - Dublin, Croke Park.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

Tickets on go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am BST: https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b pic.twitter.com/nLgnBtkQhL — Oasis (@oasis) August 29, 2024

The band has denied rumours they will play a headlining slot at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, shooting down speculation they would return to the Pyramid Stage for a third time.

“Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year,” they said in a statement posted on X.

“The only way to see the band perform live will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour.”

When and why did Oasis break up?

The Britpop band officially imploded in 2009, 18 years after first forming in Manchester, England in 1991.

The end of the Wonderwall hitmakers followed an intense on-and-off feud between the Gallagher brothers, who have continued to publicly trade barbs and brickbats over the past 15 years.

Although it’s not known what prompted Liam and Noel’s reconciliation, some outlets have speculated that the recent divorce of Noel, 57, and Sara MacDonald may have been a key factor in their truce. Local media reported that Noel, Oasis’ primary songwriter, paid MacDonald £20 million (NZ$42.4m) in the divorce settlement; she also is said to have received their £8m (NZ$17m) mansion.

The former couple, who share two children, were married for 12 years and first met in 2000.

According to the Daily Mail, the hefty payout to MacDonald - who also had a notoriously fractious relationship with Liam, 51 - may have played a role in Noel’s decision to reunite with his brother, given the financial merits of an Oasis comeback.

Last year, sources also alleged the divorce had benefited Noel and Liam’s relationship, claiming the once-estranged brothers were “closer than they have been for years”.

Following news of their reunion on Tuesday, the band issued the joint statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised”.