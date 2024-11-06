Liam Gallagher has teased on social media that the band could release their first studio record since 2008. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is “blown away” by music his brother Noel has written for a possible new Oasis album.

The Britpop icons are reuniting for long-awaited gigs around the world, including Australia, in 2025 and Liam has teased on social media that the rockers could release their first studio record since Dig Out Your Soul in 2008.

One fan asked on social media platform X: “What do you think of Noel’s new songs he’s written for Oasis?”

The 52-year-old musician replied: “Blown away.”

The younger Gallagher brother is known for his blunt interactions with fans on the platform and hinted in September that he and Noel had recorded new songs ahead of the reunion.