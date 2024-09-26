Oasis to bring 2025 reunion tour to two Australian cities

According to music industry bible NME, the Oasis Live ‘25 tour is also heading to Australia, the US, South America and Asia.

However, the band will only be making stops in Sydney and Melbourne, in news that will likely devastate fans across the rest of the country.

How can I get tickets to Oasis’ Sydney and Melbourne concerts?

The band is yet to officially confirm their Australian dates, but once they do, ticket details will follow shortly afterwards.

What cities is Oasis playing on its world tour?

As well as the UK, Ireland and Australia, Oasis will reportedly play Toronto in Canada, Chicago, East Rutherford, Boston and Los Angeles in the US, Mexico City, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Santiago in Chile.

Why did Oasis break up?

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a fiery sibling rivalry ever since their rise to global fame in the 90s.

Forming in Manchester back in 1991, they were signed to Creation Records in 1993 and released their smash hit first album Definitely Maybe the following year.

The hit record topped the UK Albums Chart and swiftly became the fastest-selling debut album in British history at the time.

The band’s second 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was a major hit in Australia and New Zealand, having a five and eight week run at the top of the charts in both countries respectively.

The four times platinum record has been labelled by many as being one of the best albums of the nineties, with music journalist Rob Sheffield calling it “a triumph, full of bluster and bravado but also moments of surprising tenderness” in The Rolling Stone Album Guide (2004) adding that it “capped a true golden age for Britpop”.

Propelling Oasis from being a UK-centric group into a worldwide rock icon, the group went on to create five more studio albums, including Be Here Now (1997), Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002), Don’t Believe the Truth (2005) and their final record, Dig Out Your Soul (2008).

The group would never produce another album.

On August 28, 2009, just before they were due to perform a Paris gig, the pair reportedly had a huge backstage fight, with Noel announcing he was quitting the band for good.

“It is with some sadness and great relief … I quit Oasis tonight,” he said in a statement.

“People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”