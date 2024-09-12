Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have seemingly put their feud behind them as they gear up for an Oasis reunion tour next year. Photo / Paul Bergen / Redferns

Liam Gallagher made the first move to end his feud with estranged brother Noel Gallagher, he claims.

The pair, who had been embroiled in a long-running spat since their band Oasis split in 2009, announced last month they were reuniting for a tour in 2025.

Now, the Everything’s Electric hitmaker, 51, has explained it took him calling his older sibling Noel to set the wheels in motion for a reunion - and to begin putting the past behind them.

When asked “what’s happening” between him and Noel, 57, by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, Liam replied: “Rite so we’re in this band called oasis decent he’s a guitarist I’m the singer and we’re gonna do some gigs nxt year hope that’s cleared things up [sic].”

Liam was then asked who had called who first, to which he replied: “I called him but don’t tell anyone as I don’t wont folk thinking I’m a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers x [sic].”