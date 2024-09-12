Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Oasis: Liam Gallagher says he made the first move to end feud with brother Noel

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have seemingly put their feud behind them as they gear up for an Oasis reunion tour next year. Photo / Paul Bergen / Redferns

Liam Gallagher made the first move to end his feud with estranged brother Noel Gallagher, he claims.

The pair, who had been embroiled in a long-running spat since their band Oasis split in 2009, announced last month they were reuniting for a tour in 2025.

Now, the Everything’s Electric hitmaker, 51, has explained it took him calling his older sibling Noel to set the wheels in motion for a reunion - and to begin putting the past behind them.

When asked “what’s happening” between him and Noel, 57, by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, Liam replied: “Rite so we’re in this band called oasis decent he’s a guitarist I’m the singer and we’re gonna do some gigs nxt year hope that’s cleared things up [sic].”

Liam was then asked who had called who first, to which he replied: “I called him but don’t tell anyone as I don’t wont folk thinking I’m a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers x [sic].”

The rocker appears excited about getting back on stage with the band, replying to another fan who asked if he was feeling “stressed” about the performances: “I’m ready to go Rasta this is what I do Rkid if everyone stays in there f****** lane and has it all will be irie [sic].”

Oasis announced their reunion gigs for 2025 on August 27, 2024. Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, estranged for over 15 years, said Oasis will return for a series of concerts next summer. Photo / Leon Neal / Getty Images
Oasis came under fire when tickets to the tour went on sale, with some fans paying more than the advertised costs due to dynamic pricing - but Liam joked he had thought about making the prices even higher.

One X user joked: “Should make tickets more expensive for s**** n gigs [sic].”

Liam replied: “It had crossed my mind”.

Meanwhile, the Wonderwall singer declared Oasis had made Britpop rivals Blur “relevant”, claiming the Country House hitmakers would have “been dropped” by their record label if it weren’t for the bands’ highly publicised war of words in the 1990s.

He wrote on X: “Blur we’re on there way out until we came along and made them relevant by giving them s*** if it wasn’t for us they’d have been dropped [sic].”

