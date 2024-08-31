The Oasis reunion tour has officially sold out – and fans aren't happy about it. Photo / Getty Images

The Oasis reunion tour has officially sold out – and fans aren't happy about it. Photo / Getty Images

The Oasis reunion tour has officially sold out – and fans aren’t happy about it.

Tickets for next year’s Oasis reunion tour sold out by Saturday evening although fans eager to see the band play live for the first time in 16 years complained of technical issues and long online waits that often ended in disappointment.

Fans trying to access the three websites selling the tickets — Ticketmaster, See Tickets, and Gigsandtours — reported issues including error messages and being kicked off the queue before they could purchase tickets.

It was expected that more than a million tickets for the band’s gigs would sell out within minutes. Instead, the band announced that all the tickets in Britain had been sold 10 hours later after many fans had spent the day in online queues.

“There has got to be a fairer, simpler, more efficient way of selling tickets,” said Dan Walker, a British TV presenter, on X. “In the queue, out of the queue, refresh / don’t refresh, wait in line, back of the line.”