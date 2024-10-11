Oasis add extra dates to Australia tour – but still not coming to NZ

The band will now play four shows in Australia starting on October 31 and November 1 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and then moving onto a pair of dates at the Accor Stadium in Sydney on November 7 and 8.

In a statement announcing the first shows, the band quoted Men at Work’s hit Down Under and wrote: “People of the land down under. You better run – you better take cover ... We are coming. You are most welcome.”

The four concerts go on sale on October 15.

It comes after the Don’t Look Back in Anger rockers announced the first international dates for the “Oasis Live 25″ tour with tickets for shows in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City swiftly selling out.

The Britpop icons have already sold out 19 stadium shows across the UK and Ireland next summer. Support acts are yet to be revealed for any of the gigs, but frontman Liam Gallagher has teased the idea of Richard Ashcroft and the Manic Street Preachers being part of the bill.

When a fan on X asked the singer if The Verve star would be appearing on the tour, Gallagher replied: “That would be BIBLICAL”.

He then added: “Richard Ashcroft or Manic Street Preachers as support”, before saying shortly after: “The Manics it is.”

