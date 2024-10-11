Oasis add extra dates to Australia tour – but still not coming to NZ

Oasis have extra dates to their tour of Australia due to “phenomenal demand” – while continuing to snub New Zealand.
The reformed rockers are preparing to embark on a huge world tour next year – dubbed “Oasis Live 25″ - marking their first live shows together since 2009 with concerts in their native UK and North America as well as Australia.
Their gigs in Melbourne and Sydney registered huge demand so they have added two more shows.
“Australia. Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been announced in both Melbourne and Sydney! #OasisLive25,” a post on the band’s Instagram page read.