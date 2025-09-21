Advertisement
Editorial: What AC/DC, Katy Perry, Oasis, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish have in common

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Katy Perry has bypassed New Zealand on her Lifetimes tour. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The Government announced a $70 million investment to secure large-scale international events from 2026.
  • $40 million will focus on attracting large-scale international events.
  • Major international musical acts have missed New Zealand on their tour schedules this year.

AC/DC. Katy Perry. Oasis. Kendrick Lamar. Billie Eilish.

Five major international musical acts with one thing in common - they included Australian stops on their 2025 tour schedules but left Kiwis hanging.

It’s nothing new for New Zealand to miss out on the world’s best and

