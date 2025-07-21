Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liam Gallagher jokes about Coldplay kiss cam incident, says Oasis gigs are safe for cheaters

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Liam Gallagher made it clear fans need not fear the spotlight at Oasis gigs. Photo / AFP

Liam Gallagher made it clear fans need not fear the spotlight at Oasis gigs. Photo / AFP

Liam Gallagher has lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s infamous live kiss-cam moment.

The 52-year-old, who is back on the road with Oasis, hit out at the incident on stage after the continuing fallout from a Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium last week, which saw frontman joke about a couple caught on camera cuddling.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save