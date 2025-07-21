Liam Gallagher made it clear fans need not fear the spotlight at Oasis gigs. Photo / AFP

Liam Gallagher jokes about Coldplay kiss cam incident, says Oasis gigs are safe for cheaters

Liam Gallagher has lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s infamous live kiss-cam moment.

The 52-year-old, who is back on the road with Oasis, hit out at the incident on stage after the continuing fallout from a Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium last week, which saw frontman target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/coldplays-chris-martin-gives-kiss-cam-warning-at-concert-after-couple-furore/P3NA6WI6TJAXVJ3XVFBZ4GTHYY/">Chris Martin joke about a couple caught on camera cuddling.

The couple was later identified as Andy Byron, 50, and Kristin Cabot, both executives at software firm Astronomer, and who are reportedly both married to other people.

Liam made it clear Oasis fans need not fear the spotlight at his gigs, after a global backlash over the pair’s alleged fling.

He told the crowd at Heaton Park in Manchester on Sunday night: “Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?