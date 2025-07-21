“Don’t worry – we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f****** camera s***.
“This one’s for the love birds anyway.
“Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with – or tingly with, fingingly with.
“None of our f****** business.”
The incident at the Coldplay concert drew widespread attention after Chris Martin’s stage camera landed on Byron and Cabot, who appeared stunned.
Chris said: “Oh, look at these two – either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”.
The clip rapidly gained traction online, viewed more than 120 million times.
Astronomer has since confirmed Byron’s resignation, stating: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.
“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”
Grace – the concertgoer who filmed and posted the clip – spoke on ITV’s This Morning with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.
She said: “In the moment when I filmed it I didn’t think much of it, but everyone was kind of chattering”.
Grace admitted she didn’t expect the attention the footage would receive, saying: “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process”.
Asked whether she would post it again, she replied: “If it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would’ve”.