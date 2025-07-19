The viral video

It’s believed what caused the video to go viral was the pair’s own reaction upon finding themselves on the kiss cam: both Byron and Cabot immediately trying to hide.

The crowd can be heard laughing as Chris Martin, the singer of Coldplay, says: “Oh, look at these two ... Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

Coldplay puts CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR on jumbotron looking cozy during their concert. pic.twitter.com/yuy2R5FAEc — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, was initially reported to have removed his last name from her social media profiles, reverting to her maiden name of Megan Kerrigan.

Social media users overwhelmingly approved the subtle move and encouraged the wife to “laugh all the way to the bank” after the incident.

Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 and left comments open on her Facebook!



What a class act! Go Megan 👏🏼



Get that divorce lawyer and get the money pic.twitter.com/sCVVXJhKwF — Mrs. SpaceX ™️ (@anuibi) July 17, 2025

She appears to have since wiped her social media presence altogether, including removing her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money,” someone commented on social media.

“Get that check, girl,” another social media user said.

JUST IN: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife removes his last name from her Facebook profile. pic.twitter.com/SZiG4Kav7U — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 17, 2025

Kerrigan’s Facebook account was open to public comments before being deleted and many social media users took the chance to post their support for the woman.

“Sorry you’re going through this,” said one comment, which was echoed by many similar ones.

‘If you’re going to cheat, learn some chill’

As the video continued to spread on social media, internet users pointed out the reason it is getting so much attention is because the two protagonists tried to hide it.

The result is a variation of the Barbra Streisand effect, a phenomenon where an attempt to hide or remove online information about an incident ends up increasing public awareness of that incident.

Viral moment leads to memes

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to make jokes after the viral incident, which quickly became fertile ground for memes.

Guy whose wife went to a Coldplay concert with her boss last night logging in today pic.twitter.com/kTYenc2lwQ — Parody CEO (@parody_ceo) July 17, 2025

Me liking every post about the cheating CEO and Chief People Officer from Astronomer at the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/rrwqonsG6J — Rational Takes (@rationaltakes) July 17, 2025

chris martin at the coldplay concert https://t.co/qt9BQcSIGl pic.twitter.com/vU3DeoDoEn — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 17, 2025

CEO of Astronomer walking into the office today pic.twitter.com/FgakP1jAzD — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 17, 2025

the camera guy zooming in at Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer pic.twitter.com/CwGtPZdWpx — Daniel Merja (gotogether.ai) (@danielmerja) July 17, 2025

My X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/tqPrKJF0af — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2025

And, finally, a nod to this absolute icon, who knew how to avoid getting caught at a concert she did not want to be seen at: