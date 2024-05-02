Luciane Buchanan and Parris Goebel made this year’s A100 Asian Pacific Top 100 list.

High-flying Kiwi talents Parris Goebel and Luciane Buchanan have been picked by for the prestigious A100 Asian Pacific Top 100 list.

On Wednesday, two of New Zealand’s entertainment powerhouses, actor Luciane Buchanan, 30, and choreographer Parris Goebel, 32, were made honourees in this year’s A100.

Every May, cultural and economic initiative Gold House releases its A100 Asian Pacific Top 100 list, honouring the most impactful leaders in culture and society over the past year.

The A100 is considered one of the most prestigious and visible Asian-Pacific awards in the world, consisting of greats from the entertainment, creative and the athletic fields, as well as top business leaders and multi-cultural pioneers.

In the entertainment category, Buchanan and Goebel sit alongside actors Keanu Reeves, Lucy Liu and Dev Patel, rapper and singer Saweetie, and television host and author Padma Lakshmi.

Buchanan told Spy she’s blown away. “The A100 honours Asian and Pasifika leaders who made the greatest impact on culture and society,” she said. “I’m so honoured to be recognized in such a way.”

Last year Buchanan starred in Netflix thriller The Night Agent as Rose Larkin, opposite Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland and Buchanan. When the show first started streaming, Buchanan’s name became the top search on entertainment bible IMDb and one of its biggest stars of 2023.

Next Saturday, Buchanan will join many of the A100 honourees as they are celebrated at The Gold Gala in downtown Los Angeles. It’s claimed to be the largest and most-viewed Asian-Pacific gathering on the continent, covered by the world’s top entertainment media.

On the Gold House A100 website, they introduce the list by saying these leaders are redefining today and shaping tomorrow, and that Asian-Pacific-led creativity continued to break records in entertainment, with the most-watched Netflix show of 2023 The Night Agent.

There is good news for fans of the series; Buchanan and Basso have reprised their roles as Larkin and Sutherland and are currently filming the highly anticipated second season of The Night Agent in New York and Washington DC.

“The Night Agent season two commenced filming earlier this year and it has been keeping me very busy,” says Buchanan.

Last year, Buchanan also starred alongside Matt Whelan in Kiwi film-maker Scott Walker’s streaming success story The Tank, a “creature feature” that was shot in West Auckland.

Buchanan also filmed Jason Momoa’s Apple TV + series Chief of War in Northland last year, in which she plays Queen Ka’ahumanu, starring alongside fellow Kiwis Cliff Curtis and Temuera Morrison.

Earlier this year, Lea Tupu’anga/Mother, which Buchanan wrote and starred in, had its premiere in Utah at the Sundance Film Festival in the International Fiction Short Film Competition.

“It was well-received by the community at Sundance. I’m so grateful for getting to do what I love every day,” Buchanan tells Spy.

Goebel’s inclusion celebrates New Zealand’s most famous dance export as she continues to shine in the worlds of dance, fashion and popular culture, working with some of the biggest superstars in the world.

In February, Spy reported the announcement by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (also Conde Nast’s global editorial director), naming Los Angles-based Goebel as the artistic director for this year’s Vogue World event in Paris in June.