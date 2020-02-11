While there was general praise for Queen's Dunedin performance on Monday night, some said they left early because of bad sound quality.

Most people commenting on social media had only positive things to say about the Monday night concert, including one person who said it was the ''best sound'' of all the concerts they had been to at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

However, there were complaints about the sound from some, particularly those seated in the Speight's Stand.

Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium last Friday. Photo / Getty Images.

Some said the sound improved after the first five songs and others said they were able to move to spots where the sound was better.

One concert-goer said they left early and they would be looking for a refund.

Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis said the venue ''failed to control the echo, bursts of severe feedback, harsh sibilance from the horn speakers, and a mush of toneless bass sounds masked by the heavy kick drum''.

''I went to the central mixing desk position, where audio should have been ideal, but found the same echoing mess and found another sound-mixing engineer who had also gone to the same mixing position to try and see why it was so awful.''

Queen guitarist Brian May said on social media before the gig the stadium was ''a wondrous building, if a little challenging acoustically''.

A Dunedin Venues spokeswoman said the number of complaints was minimal and

DVL had received an ''overwhelmingly'' positive response.