Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Book about Treaty of Waitangi wins top prize at NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Treaty of Waitangi by Ross Calman took home the 2025 Margaret Mahy Book of the Year.

The Treaty of Waitangi by Ross Calman took home the 2025 Margaret Mahy Book of the Year.

A book about the Treaty of Waitangi has been awarded the top prize at the 2025 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults.

Judges said The Treaty of Waitangi by Ross Calman (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, Kāi Tahu) won The Margaret Mahy Book of the Year because it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save