Stallone, who at 79 is the same age as Trump, is a three-time Oscar nominee: for best actor and screenplay for the 1976 classic boxing flick Rocky, and for best supporting actor, again in the Rocky Balboa role, in the 2015 follow-up Creed.
He is also a major Trump supporter and one of the President’s “Hollywood ambassadors” along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson.
Strait, 73, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, known for huge hits like All My Exes Live in Texas and Amarillo by Morning. Gaynor, 81, is the singer behind the monster disco anthem I Will Survive.
Kiss, formed in the 1970s in Trump’s hometown New York City, gained fame with its shock rock performances and outlandish black and white face paint.
Crawford, 83, made his mark on British television in the 1970s before achieving international success by originating the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Phantom of the Opera, thrilling audiences with his powerful tenor voice.
‘Not going to be woke’
The Kennedy Centre, one of the nation’s top performing arts venues, is a living monument to the late John F Kennedy. Opened in 1971, it has long enjoyed bipartisan support.
But in February, shortly after returning to the Oval Office, Trump ousted the centre’s leadership and installed himself as board chairman, vowing to purge any programming he deems objectionable.
“A few short months ago, I became chairman of the Kennedy Centre,” Trump said.
“We ended the woke ... political programming.”
In his first term, from 2017 to 2021, the Republican President skipped the Kennedy Centre Honours gala, the biggest fundraiser of the year, because some of the artists receiving awards criticised him or said they would not attend in his presence.
The Kennedy Centre is home to the National Symphony Orchestra and also offers theatre, opera, comedy and other productions.
Many artists associated with the centre, including opera singer Renee Fleming and musician Ben Folds, have cut ties with the institution. Others including comedian Issa Rae cancelled performances.
The producers of smash hit historical musical Hamilton opted to cancel a scheduled 2026 run timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, citing the end of “neutrality” at the centre.
- Agence France-Presse