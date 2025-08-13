Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump names Stallone, Strait among Kennedy Centre honourees

By Susan Stumme
AFP·
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump announced country music artist George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and members of the rock band Kiss as the first nominees of the annual Kennedy Centre Honours. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump announced country music artist George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and members of the rock band Kiss as the first nominees of the annual Kennedy Centre Honours. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has named Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Centre Honours, as he pursues a controversial overhaul of the storied arts institution.

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band Kiss and British theatre star Michael Crawford, known for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save