US President Donald Trump announced country music artist George Strait, actor Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor and members of the rock band Kiss as the first nominees of the annual Kennedy Centre Honours. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has named Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Centre Honours, as he pursues a controversial overhaul of the storied arts institution.

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band Kiss and British theatre star Michael Crawford, known for his indelible turn in the lead role of Broadway staple Phantom of the Opera, will also receive the Honours, one of the nation’s highest arts awards.

Trump announced he himself would host the honours gala, which usually takes place in early December.

“I did not insist, but I think it will be quite successful,” he told reporters at the stately white marble complex overlooking the Potomac River.

He also joked that he wanted an honour himself but was “never able to get one”.