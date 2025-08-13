A man has been arrested after pulling an airgun on police in Manurewa. Photo/123RF

A man has been arrested after pulling an airgun on police, which they believed was a revolver.

The 26-year-old now faces several charges after police followed a different man to a Manurewa property, trying to urge him to register his bike.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said officers saw an unregistered quad bike travelling on to Sharland Ave around 11.40pm.

The officers followed a man to an address, trying to speak with him about the dangers of unregistered bikes.