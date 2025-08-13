“Instead, the staff encountered aggressive individuals that were hanging around the address.”
Vickers said one of these men pulled what appeared to be a revolver out of his pocket, which was when the officers retreated and called for back-up.
He said armed officers then swarmed the address, promptly arrested the man involved and took him into custody.
Police have since recovered an airgun from the property.
The man will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully carrying an airgun and assault with an airgun.
“It’s fortunate no one was injured as a result of the man’s actions last night, and we will put him before the courts so he is held accountable,” Vickers said.
It comes after police killed a woman and critically injured a man in Christchurch last night when they brandished a knife towards officers during a standoff.