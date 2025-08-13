“The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police.

“Officers appealed for her to put the weapon down, but she instead moved forward. She was also shot, sustaining critical injuries.

“Immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but tragically she passed away a short time later.”

Police responding to the incident on Clyde Rd last night. Photo / George Heard

The injured man was transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Multiple police cars and ambulances have been at a property on Clyde Rd, near Hollyford Ave, since about 11pm.

Detectives are also there, with their attention focused on a rear unit, in a block of three, which has been blocked off by police tape.

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / George Heard

A Herald photographer on the scene said they saw armed police as well as someone being taken away by an ambulance.

“Scene guards are in place at the Clyde Road property, and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days. A portion of the road will be closed,” Hill said.

“We have spoken to next of kin, and our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

“This was a distressing incident for the attending officers, and the appropriate support is being provided to them.

“A critical incident investigation into the incident is underway and the incident will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), as is standard for any incident involving a police shooting.”

Photo / George Heard

According to property records, the units are owned by Kāinga Ora.

A police officer at the scene confirmed they were responding to a “serious incident”.

Police responding to the incident on Clyde Rd last night. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, police have closed State Highway 1 (SH1) between Rolleston and Burnham for what they have described as a “police incident”.

It is not yet clear if it is linked to the Clyde Rd incident.

SH1 is closed between Burnham Rd and Dunns Crossing Rd and motorists are advised to “follow directions of emergency services on site”.

More to come.