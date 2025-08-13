Advertisement
Updated

Woman dead, man critical after both were shot by police in Christchurch overnight

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Emergency services have swarmed a Christchurch suburb overnight, responding to what police are calling a 'serious incident'. Video / George Heard

A woman has died and a man is critically injured after both were shot by police in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called to a residential address in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr about 11pm, after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening to hurt himself and his partner.

