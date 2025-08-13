He continued: “I was stuck in this crazy spot, which is probably the outer reef and unknown to me. I was really on the outer reef and they couldn’t see me.
“I had my paddle and I was waving it and they couldn’t see me, and the waves were so big.
“I was out there for a while, and I just couldn’t see anyone coming to get me. I couldn’t move anymore, and my arms and my legs gave up after, you know, I was out there for a while... My body stopped. Like I couldn’t move my arms anymore, and I bubbled down.
“Then my toe hit the outer reef. I literally gave up, and I’m screaming inside.”
The 46-year-old actor was eventually found by one of his surfing friends, but the journey back to shore wasn’t easy.
He said: “I get back on the board and we start paddling. He’s like, ‘You got to go out,’ so we just keep paddling out.”
Currents stopped the pair going straight to the show and “brutal waves” meant they lost their boards.
Momoa continued: “I have seven more miles to paddle. My feet are covered in blood, and I’m just literally [with] my ancestors just paddling the rest of this way, head down, and we get out.”
The Chief of War actor – who has Lola, 18, and Nakoa-Wolf, 16, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet – eventually made it back to shore and instantly turned his back on his deadly smoking habit.
He said: “I used to smoke two, three packs a day. I couldn’t stop for my kids, I couldn’t stop for my ex, I couldn’t stop smoking.
“And the moment I came out, I never smoked again.
“Like, I just died. I tried and tried, but I couldn’t do it again because I just gave up. Like, I gave up my life.”