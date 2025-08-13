Jason Momoa almost drowned while surfing at Pe’ahi in Maui in 2007 after his leg rope snapped. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa almost drowned while out surfing.

The Aquaman actor was navigating Pe’ahi, the biggest surf break in Maui, which is nicknamed Jaws, during a lengthy paddle through Hawaiian waters in 2007 when his leg rope snapped amid high wind, though he was “fine” at first, despite the waves crashing down on him.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, he said: “I was doing this paddle, we went in at Jaws. We paddled like 13 miles down the coast. You’re kind of almost a mile offshore, and then my leash snapped. We’re about seven miles into it and my leash snapped, and it’s so windy on Maui. I was trained pretty well, so I was fine. I took quite a few on the head. They’re pretty big, like 10-foot Hawaiian waves. But I’m probably half a mile at that point offshore...

“There’s all this water that pulls out of a channel there, [and] you just get hit with these waves.”

Momoa said he got “stuck” and his body began to “give up” on him while he waited to be rescued.