Protesters oppose plan for Te Puna industrial park on sacred wetland

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
About 30 Te Puna residents gathered to protest the Te Puna industrial park on Wednesday morning. Photo / Alisha Evans

“Wrong business, wrong place.”

That was the catchcry of a roadside protest opposing an industrial park in a rural Western Bay of Plenty community yesterday morning.

About 30 people gathered on the corner of State Highway 2 and Te Puna Rd during rush hour to raise awareness around the Te

