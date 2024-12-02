“Plus the fact I don’t want to die and I want to stay alive with quality for as long as I can,” Smith said.

“I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part. I’ve seen so many deaths. I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones. I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”

Ian Smith Smith is undergoing immunotherapy in a bid to prolong his life. Photo / Getty Images

His final scenes in Neighbours will air in April, marking the end of a career that spanned over three decades.

Executive producer Jason Herbison described Smith as “acting royalty”, with the show airing a tribute to him involving a reunion with co-star Anne Charleston, who played Madge Bishop.

Smith’s tenure on the soap was previously interrupted by health battles, including prostate cancer and a stroke.

Network 10 expressed deep sadness over his diagnosis, praising his contributions to the show.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ian Smith’s cancer diagnosis,” a Network 10 spokesperson said.

“A cherished member of the Neighbours family, Ian has been the heart and soul of the show since he first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1987.

“Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades.

“Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time.”