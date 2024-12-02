Beloved Australian actor Ian Smith, best known for playing Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has been diagnosed with “non-fixable” cancer.
The 85-year-old, who joined the iconic soap in 1987, revealed on Monday he has a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer.
“I found out a few months back that I have cancer … they expect me to die,” Smith told Ten News First.
Smith, who lost his wife, Gail, in 2019 to cancer, is undergoing immunotherapy in a bid to prolong his life.
“I’ve really put my hand up to be a guinea pig,” he said.