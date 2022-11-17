Neighbours returns months after being axed

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan as Scott and Charlene. Photo / News.com.au

Neighbours will make a triumphant return to TV screens months after being axed.

The iconic Australian TV show ended in July after 37 years after Fremantle failed to find it a new home.

The long-running soap will air on Channel 10 - its old home - and will be available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

The revitalised series will also be available ad free on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following the free to air viewing.

The Kennedys are the emotional centre of Neighbours. Photo / Channel 10

The final episode of Neighbours aired in July and featured guest appearances from former stars Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia and Guy Pearce.

Hundreds of thousands tuned in around the world to bid farewell to Ramsay Street - but it turns out it was merely a goodbye for now.

Announcing the show’s return, Neighbours tweeted a clip of Susan Kennedy - played by Jackie Woodburne - running up to her husband Dr Karl and Toadfish Rebecchi to reveal the big news.

Paul Robinson, sporting a beard, then video calls in to tell the crew that his diary is clear for the soap to return in the second half of next year.

“We’re coming back,” the stars then announce.

“Thanks you for all the love and loyalty you’ve shown us here at Neighbours,” Dr Karl - played by Alan Fletcher - says.

“We miss you and we can’t wait to see you again,” says Susan.

“We can’t wait to vein this exciting new adventure with you.”

🚨 Breaking News from Erinsborough! 🚨



Neighbours will return for a brand-new series next year exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream as you please. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3BXO5nXCBm — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) November 17, 2022

Fans reacted with glee at news the show was making a return.

“Oh my actual god!!! Crack open the fizz. This is the happiest day ever!! The mourning is over. It’s coming baaaaaaaack!!!!!!! Yessssssssss,” wrote one superfan.

“Wait, what?! Omg is this really happening?!” wrote another fan, Sharyn.

“I am actually crying tears of joy....thanks soooooo much for this. I cannot wait. Thanks to everyone for make this happen,” one delighted viewer said.

Tears were shed as Neighbours ended in July - but it’s making a triumphant return. Photo / Channel 10

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson from Amazon Studios.

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO of Fremantle, said: “Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.

“Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes.

“This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”