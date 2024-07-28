The post also included a touching tribute from her long-time friend and former Neighbours co-star Jackie Woodburne, who starred as Susan Kennedy in the soap.

“Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman,” Woodburne wrote.

“Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.”

The post was quickly flooded with comments, including from her former co-stars such as Stefan Dennis, who is most well known for his role as Paul Robinson on the Australian show.

Neighbours actress Janet Andrewartha with co-star Stefan Dennis.

“So very upset to lose the lovely Janet,” he said. “As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl.”

Elsewhere, fans paid tribute to the star. One person wrote: “So very sad to hear this news, such a memorable actress who performed her role effortlessly.”

Another added: “This is such a shock and terrible sad news, sending love to all Janet’s family and friends.”

While many others remembered her as a “brilliant actress” and an “extraordinary talent”.

Andrewartha was one of the most familiar faces who starred in the soap, appearing in over 699 episodes between 1999 and 2019.

The actress is understood to have died in her sleep. She was surrounded by family, including her daughters Eloise and Sarah, when she passed.

Janet Andrewartha with former co-star's Xander McGuire and Carla Bonner. Photo / Channel 10

While dubbed “one of the finest actors of her generation” by her friends, Andrewartha did not begin her career acting. She was first a music teacher before making the decision to attend drama school.

Upon graduating, she quickly rose to fame during multiple small-screen roles in Neighbours, Prisoners, Blue Heelers and, most recently, Fake.

The star also spent a lot of her career in theatre, working on multiple productions across Australia.