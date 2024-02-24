In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Lucette Hindin takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Ah! So many to choose from. Even though I’ve lived in Tāmaki Makaurau for five years or so now, I don’t think I’ve been to them all! I love those little secret ones you happen across — like where we’ve house-sat in Birkenhead, there’s a beach at Kauri Point where people often take their dogs. It’s very relaxed and friendly.

Favourite brunch spot?

I like to go to Kind in Morningside where I live. I don’t own a car, and I love doing things in my own neighbourhood. Plus they are dog friendly (a bit of a theme here!), community minded, and the food is truly amazing.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

My partner and I always seek out small, ethnic, family restaurants that usually have really genuine food at great prices but not a lot of atmosphere. If I was going to take friends, I’d probably go somewhere with atmosphere as well as great food that someone has truly put their love into — Zool Zool ramen in Mt Eden is one of our favourites.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Wow that really depends on the visitor — my dad, we would ride the train past the Mt Eden station so he can look at all the engineering going on for the City Rail Link. When I’m travelling, I seek out local chocolates and hot chocolate. I’d take a friend to sample the hot chocolate menu at Miann.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My nights out usually end after dinner. My favourite place for dessert is Cotto. In summer I might finish the night out at Meola dog park with Dr Bunsen Honeydew, my mini schnauzer.

Favourite place to get coffee?

We’re very happy to have Tuffo on New North Rd as our local. They serve Millers, cheesitoasts, and sometimes ginger cake and are (yes) dog friendly.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

I can’t say I’ve sampled very many. Our local is Tipene’s and they are very generous with the fish. We loved getting burgers from Jo Bros when they were in Pt Chev and their chips were great.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love the coastal walkway — or the parts of it I’ve done around Blockhouse Bay. Great combination of sea, bush and views, and it tends to be very quiet on the tracks.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Every gig I’ve ever attended in Auckland has been at The Audio Foundation.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I was blown away by the Red Cross shop on K Road recently — I bought three dresses for $26, one of which I’ve repaired a little and will wear to a wedding coming up. I’m also a regular at Judi’s, the Dress for Success shop in Grafton. I don’t really buy new clothing — it’s all op shops and self-made.

Lucette Hindin is lead connector for Neighbours Aotearoa, happening nationwide from March 1–31 https://neighboursaotearoa.nz/







