A much-loved character from the Australian soap, Neighbours will be killed off next week, show writers have confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

A much-loved character from the Australian soap, Neighbours will be killed off next week, show writers have confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

A much-loved character from the Australian soap, Neighbours will be killed off next week, show writers have confirmed.

Classic character Rosemary Daniels, played by the late Joy Chambers made her debut on the show in 1986 and won over hearts starring as a series regular, until her final appearance in 2010 when her character left Ramsay Street for New York.

Now, months after Chambers’ death in September last year, news.com.au has confirmed the star’s character will be farewelled on the show with her on-screen nephew Paul Robinson (played by Stefan Dennis) set to be told of her passing.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the show’s executive, Jason Herbison said: “With the sad passing of actress Joy Chambers-Grundy, we felt it fitting that her character, Rosemary Daniels, would also pass in the show,”

Sad #Neighbours news this morning as Joy Chambers has passed away aged 76. Joy was married to @neighbours creator Reg Grundy and also played Helen Daniels Daughter Rosemary Daniels. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DXRlzELH4n — NeighboursForever (@neighbours_4eva) September 17, 2023

He added: “Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul, had the lovely idea that it could be the reason why his character goes to New York, which was already in our planning.”

Chambers - second wife of the late multimillionaire television mogul and Neighbours creator, Reg Grundy, died in her sleep last year at the age of 76.

Her family released a statement following her death, writing, “Joy will be remembered as a Logie award-winning actress, a best-selling author, a poet, a philanthropist and an exceptional businesswoman who worked alongside her husband to build one of the largest independent production companies in the world.”

Joy Chambers and Reg Grundy at the launch of Chambers' book 'For Freedom'. Photo / Getty Images

Chambers starred in multiple memorable roles during her lengthy career including playing Rita in The Restless Years. Her roles in TV soaps saw her win two Logie awards in 1969 and 1970 for Best Female Personality.

Elsewhere in her career, Chambers pursued other roles in the arts, including “poet, philanthropist, fine-art collector and writer”, writing seven historical fiction novels, some of which include Mayfield, None But The Brave, and Vale Valhalla.

It comes amid news Kiwi actor and Testify star Craig Hall has been cast as an estranged dad on the Aussie soap.

Hall announced the news with a post to Instagram alongside Neighbours’ star Annie Jones, who plays Jane Harris. In the caption he wrote “Meet Vic Stone ...” Hall wrote on Instagram. “Jane’s ex-husband is about to rock up on Ramsay Street, but will she be welcoming him with open arms?”

Australian publications report that Hall will first appear on Neighbours on May 14.

Neighbours screens on TVNZ 2, TVNZ + and Prime Video in New Zealand