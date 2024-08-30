Now, Hague has shared an update in a video posted to her YouTube channel, which at the time of writing, has amassed over 1.19 million views and almost 4000 comments within the first 10 hours of being published.

Simply titled “Hi” with a black heart emoji, the 36-minute video began with Hague addressing the split in front of a neutral background, her blonde hair worn straight and her makeup kept simple. The video then transitioned into clips of her daily life over the past few weeks, in keeping with her traditional vlog-style content.

Although Hague remained vague, she acknowledged the public’s investment in her and Fury’s relationship, noting: “I feel like a lot of you will have clicked onto this video because you want me to sit down and talk about everything that’s gone on the last couple of weeks - sort of ‘spill the tea’ [gossip] and give you a story explaining what’s been happening.

“But, to be honest with you, that was never something that was going to happen, and it’s not something I ever plan on doing or talking about.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared statements confirming their split on social media. Photos / @tommyfury, @mollymae

She continued: “The last two weeks have been very, very real. It’s real life. It’s something we’ve been going through as privately as we can, but obviously not privately whatsoever because I haven’t really been able to get away from it. The last thing I want to do is come on here and fuel that more.

“My coping mechanism is talking to the people that I love and are so close to me and have been so incredible through this time, and then coming on here [YouTube] and just pushing forward.

“I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks. It’s not something I feel comfortable with... this is real life. It’s not drama, it’s not tea, it’s not a publicity stunt, as much as I wish it was. This is real life and it’s very sad and very deep... it doesn’t feel right for me to come on here and talk about it.”

She added: “I’m an over-sharer in some aspects of my life, but other things, I do think it’s important to deal with privately. Also out of respect to Tommy as well, because it’s just not nice. I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has been a lot [to deal with]... and been blown way out of proportion. It’s all gotten a bit carried away with itself [sic].

“The last thing I want to do is be fuelling that fire anymore and stirring the pot when it doesn’t need to be stirred. For me, the best way to deal with this is just to move forward, keep it moving, and look to the future.”

Hague added she has been “overwhelmed by the love and support” from her fans and well-wishers, acknowledging her online fanbase feels like a “community”.

“I’m not swiping it under the carpet, it’s just publicly, it’s not something I want to go into or discuss - for myself and out of respect for Tommy, because he’s Bambi’s dad. I will always value him and respect him, and obviously always have a lot of love for him.

“We were together for five years, and it’s very, very sad. I hope together we can [all] move forward.”

The mum-of-one had initially broken her silence on social media with a post on Wednesday, simply captioned: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

The response to the video has been overwhelmingly supportive, with YouTube’s official account commenting: Not here for the tea, just here for you.”

“We stand by you, Molly and Bambi. Always,” said a second, while a third added: “You’ve handled yourself with dignity and grace, you are a true role model! So glad you’re back.”

“No story needed, just hope to see you thriving,” said a fourth viewer, with a fifth writing: “This is bravery. Her voice cracking and her hands shaking but she smiled all the way through. ️That’s strength!”

The rest of the video showed Hague going out for dinner and enjoying a facial at Champneys spa, during which the staff gift her a soft toy for Bambi.

The 25-year-old briefly referenced the toll the breakup had taken on her, saying: “The stress I’d say of the last few weeks has made my skin do things it’s actually never done before.

“I’ve been getting rashes, spots, blackheads... all kinds of things have been coming out my skin recently.”

Elsewhere in the video, Hague admitted Bambi, 19 months, had been experiencing “attachment issues”, noting that the infant seemed aware of the changes at home.

“I think she can definitely sense that obviously there are changes and things are strange at the minute,” Hague said candidly.

“I can really feel that she can sense that, which is very interesting considering she’s just a baby. I feel like, they’re not stupid, they can really pick up on things.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Photo / @mollymae

Hague’s return to social media follows a bombshell revelation earlier this week, with the woman at the centre of the cheating allegations coming forward to change her story after initially denying she and Fury had engaged in anything untoward.

Milla Corfixen, a 20-year-old from Denmark, took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight after receiving widespread backlash from Hague and Fury’s fanbase.

Corfixen, who the previous week had denied any romantic entanglement with Fury, suddenly back-pedalled – claiming the two “only shared a kiss”.

“I’ve had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave. I didn’t do anything with Tommy Fury. I didn’t even know who he was – we only shared a kiss, nothing else happened. And if I’d of known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back,” she said.

Onlookers have alleged Fury kissed a blonde woman - said to be Corfixen - at a nightclub during a drunken holiday with friends in Macedonia.

Corfixen, who has maintained she is in a relationship, previously told The Sun she was “the girl” at the centre of the rumours but stressed that “nothing happened”.

Fury has strenuously denied the cheating allegations, taking to Instagram to issue the brief statement: “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”