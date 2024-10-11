The model and her skateboarder boyfriend welcomed their baby boy last month. Photo / Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger has given birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old model, who is the daughter of Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger, and her skateboarder boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick welcomed their baby boy into the world last month.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she said: “Our Son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick was born September 30th.

“We are so in Love and happy and can’t stop staring at him. Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us.”

Georgia’s mother shared the announcement shortly before her daughter alongside a Polaroid-style snap of the pair.