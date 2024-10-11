Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May gives birth to her first child

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
The model and her skateboarder boyfriend welcomed their baby boy last month. Photo / Getty Images

The model and her skateboarder boyfriend welcomed their baby boy last month. Photo / Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger has given birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old model, who is the daughter of Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones legend Sir Mick Jagger, and her skateboarder boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick welcomed their baby boy into the world last month.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she said: “Our Son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick was born September 30th.

“We are so in Love and happy and can’t stop staring at him. Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us.”

Georgia’s mother shared the announcement shortly before her daughter alongside a Polaroid-style snap of the pair.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She captioned the post: “Georgia May and my grandson Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick.”

The new parents have been flooded with good wishes and congratulatory messages from Georgia’s famous pals and fans.

Sir Mick’s ex-wife Bianca commented: “Dear Jerry congratulations grandma. Dean is a lovely boy like his mother, @georgiamayjagger and his grandma xx”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Model Immy Waterhouse replied: “Awhh!!! Congratulations.”

Georgia revealed she was pregnant back in June, alongside a series of snaps of her growing baby bump.

She wrote on Instagram: “Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans.”

She previously revealed the advice her mother had passed on to her.

She told Harper’s Bazaar last year: “I am trying to get better at doing the things that scare me – I have always been terrified of public speaking, I’ve had huge anxiety around it but I had this opportunity to give out an award at the BRITs this year and I thought, ‘I am just going to do it’.

“My mum always says ‘Make hay while the sun shines’ – I don’t want to feel regret about saying no to great opportunities just because I feel nervous. And there is nothing better than that feeling afterwards when you do something you are afraid of.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment