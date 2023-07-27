Mick Jagger celebrates his 80th birthday with slew of A-lister friends at West London nightclub. Video / Daily Mail

Sir Mick Jagger celebrated another decade down in true rockstar style.

The frontman of The Rolling Stones turned 80 on Wednesday with a slew of family, friends and big-named celebrities in attendance.

Throwing a big birthday bash at his Chelsea home in West London, the star then continued the afterparty at Embargo Republica nightclub on King’s Road.

By 9.15pm, the party was in full swing at the rocker’s home, with guests pouring into the London residence despite the heavy rain.

Around 10.30pm, some of the first partygoers began to leave, with big names such as rockstar Lenny Kravitz, Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall, The Great Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith staying on at the Chelsea home until after 11.30pm.

At around 11.40 in the evening, a karaoke rendition of the Rolling Stones’ 1965 hit (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction could be heard through the gates as the crowd proceeded to leave the home and make their way to the afterparty.

The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and The Great Gatsby film director Baz Luhrmann were also in attendance. Photos / Getty Images

Jagger’s The Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood joined the star and his family at the afterparty later on. Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio made a surprise guest appearance at the celebration, singing Happy Birthday to the star in tow with Lenny Kravitz, according to Daily Mail.

“Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz playfully sang Happy Birthday to Mick and everyone else joined in ... it was just the most fun celebration.”

Other attendees of the club’s afterparty included Hall, Huston, Kravitz and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

Jagger provided unlimited free drinks for guests throughout the evening and danced the night away, only making it home at 3am.

Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Lenny Kravitz sang happy birthday. Photo / Getty Images

A party insider told Daily Mail: “Mick was so happy to spend his birthday surrounded by his family and friends, who flew into London from around the world to be there on his special day.

“Mick was constantly on the dance floor and didn’t stop moving the entire night, with the whole party going on until the early hours.

Georgia May Jagger and her mother Jerry Hall celebrated the rocker's 80th. Photo / Getty Images

“As well as having a chocolate birthday cake, Mick’s Cuban-themed soiree saw exotic dancers dressed ready for carnival in bejewelled bras and multicoloured feathered headdresses and they seriously brought the party to life.”

In the run up to the huge birthday bash, Jagger’s girlfriend, choreographer Melanie Hamrick, 36, posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram. “Happy Birthday my Love,” she captioned a photo of the couple hugging.

“Mick is happy, busy and forever young,” a music insider told People. “[He and Melanie] are very happy and have had a good solid partnership. They love their son.”

Jagger’s son, Lucas, also shared an Instagram post wishing his dad happy birthday. In the picture posted by the 24-year-old, father and son could be seen grinning while overlooking the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.