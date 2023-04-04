Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly dating Love Island's newest host. Photo / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly dating Maya Jama, the host of Love Island in the UK, and she’s 28.

DiCaprio, 48, may have finally broken his streak of only committing to women that are under the age of 25.

The Sun has reported that Jama was spotted with him in February in London, and the pair reunited again in March, this time in New York City.

According to reports, DiCaprio sent the television personality roses after they met through mutual friends, and the two have also been snapped together in Paris leaving a popular nightclub.

The Sun reported that a source spilt on the new affair and revealed that DiCaprio was very much courting Jama.

“Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on several dates. They have both recently come out of long-term relationships, so neither of them is rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.

“They live in different countries, and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her, though, he loves spending time with her,” the source said.

The romance comes after DiCaprio was roasted on the internet following his break-up with Camila Morrone.

People online detected a pattern that DiCaprio hasn’t been in a serious relationship with a woman over 25. Meanwhile, he is approaching 50.

He has since been linked to model Gigi Hadid, who is 27, but the two never confirmed the romance.

Today’s weather forecast in NYC is Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating range. A High of 25 and a low of 18. — hotvickkrishna (@hotvickkrishna) February 4, 2023

Jama’s age means he has officially broken the dating trend if they get serious.

Jama isn’t a stranger to dating big names.

She was previously engaged to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons and also dated British rapper Stormzy.

While DiCaprio is known for being incredibly private, Jama has more than 2 million Instagram followers and constantly posts updates on her life.