Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick arrive for a state dinner held in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Paris. Photo / AP

Rock icon Mick Jagger has made millions from his time with The Rolling Stones, but what exactly does he plan to do with his fortune?

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 80-year-old star suggested he won’t be dividing his wealth among his eight children.

Instead, he hinted any proceeds from the band’s post-1971 music releases should go to charity.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick celebrate son Deveraux's sixth birthday. Photo / @melhamrick Instagram

“The children don’t need $500m (NZ$840m) to live well. Come on,” he jokingly told the outlet, adding, “You maybe do some good in the world.”

Jagger is a father to daughter Karis, 52, born to the rocker and Marsha Hunt in 1970. The following year, he married his now ex-wife Bianca Jagger, welcoming another daughter Jade, 51, with her.

He is also a father to four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall - daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 38, and Gabriel, 25.

Jagger welcomed son Lucas, 24, in 1999 with model Luciana Morad Gimenez, and son Deveraux, 6, with his current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in 2016.

Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones. Photo / AP

During the interview, Jagger revealed his hopes for the Rolling Stones’ legacy once he is gone.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he pointed out, adding, “The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing [the Voyage virtual show].”

The Swedish pop group reunited in 2021 after 40 years, releasing their virtual Voyage album and tour.

Looking back, Jagger spoke about early Hollywood and how rock and roll had barely gotten started when he made his debut in the 1960s.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn’t have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” the rock star noted.

“But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don’t really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn’t happy,” he continued, referring to Swift’s feud with music manager Scooter Braun, who purchased the master recordings of her first six albums.

The pop star has since decided to re-record those albums for fans to reclaim her back catalogue.

The Rolling Stones have made a triumphal return of their own recently, having just announced their first original album since 2005, Hackney Diamonds.