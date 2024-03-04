Kylie Minogue appeared hesitant to take part in a 'shoey' at the Brit Awards. Photo / X @BRITs

Kylie Minogue appeared hesitant to take part in a 'shoey' at the Brit Awards. Photo / X @BRITs

Australian musician Kylie Minogue attended the Brit Awards over the weekend where she won the Global Icon award, however, her head appeared to be spinning after being encouraged to take part in ‘Australia’s grossest drinking tradition’ - a shoey.

You might be spinning around after Kylie Minogue’s surprise act at the Brit Awards.

The 55-year-old pop star attended the prestigious music award show over the weekend, being named the winner of the Global Icon award. But despite her impressive win, her appearance at the show is going viral for other reasons.

While sitting at her table watching the awards, host Roman Kemp approached the star and suggested she take part in “a shoey” with him. The act has been dubbed “Australia’s grossest drinking tradition” by the New York Times as it includes a person taking off their shoe, filling it with liquid and drinking from it.

Appearing hesitant to take part, the singer asked the crowd, “Do I do this?” earning applause in return.

She then placed her heels on the table while Kemp filled them with an unidentifiable liquid with a reluctant Minogue telling the crowd, “By the way, I have never, I” she cringed adding, “I don’t know.”

The star and Kemp then tapped the shoes together with a “cheers” before sculling the liquid inside.

Kylie Minogue looked hesitant to take part in a 'shoey' at first. Photo / X @BRITs

Many fans have taken to X sharing their shock at the act with one person writing, “Oh dear Kylie Minogue, you didn’t!” Another said, “Ew, not the shoey; that’s one gross habit all Australians should snap out of.”

The act is one that both Australians and New Zealanders have taken part in - and encouraged A-listers to do the same upon their trips Downunder.

In November last year, while performing at Auckland’s Western Springs Outerfields, American rapper and singer Post Malone took part in a shoey after one of their fans threw their shoe on stage. Pouring liquid from a red party cup into the shoe, the star then got down on one knee and took a drink telling fans, “I taste hints of oak,” adding, “A little strawberry, it’s very good. Good shoe. I bump you up to a 6/10 sir. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, country music star Luke Combs performed in Auckland on August 9, earning huge applause from the crowd when he was given a cowboy boot from a team member side stage and drank from it. A Herald reviewer said the act was a “fitting” way to start the Australasian leg of his World Tour.

Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Becky Hill, told the Herald in January that during her trip she won’t take part in an alcoholic shoey, but may have sparkling water instead, “I’m actually trying not to drink at the moment so maybe a Jimmy Choo of sparkling water.” she joked adding, “A shoey with a Jimmy Choo-ey.”