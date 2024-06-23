John Pearce (back, first from right) joined the Wiggles family in 2021.

The Wiggles family is expanding!

Purple Wiggle John Pearce took to Instagram over the weekend where he and his wife Jessie announced after a “long journey” they are pregnant with their first child.

“It has been a long journey but our beautiful angel has finally been sent to us. We are so full of joy and can’t wait to meet you,” the 33-year-old wrote. “Baby Adamo Pearce due Dec 2024.”

The news was accompanied with a video which showed the pair receiving a call to say that the results of a test showed Jessie is pregnant, along with a video from their first scan.

Fans quickly took to the comment section of the post with many congratulating the couple on their exciting news.

“Eeee I cried when your wife teared up at the good news. Congratulations! Amazing!” one person said.

Another added, “Congratulations to you both!!! It’s the best journey and boy cuddles are amazing.”

Pearce - who joined The Wiggles in 2021 after shooting to fame as a member of the boy band Justice Crew, was also congratulated by his Wiggles family.

The band wrote, “Congrats John and Jessie! You’re going to be wonderful parents,” while original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page wrote, “Congrats John and Jess! What wonderful news you are sharing with us!”

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete - who is also pregnant, commented, “The most beautiful news!!!! So excited and happy for you both! Sending you all the love in the world! How lucky will my little girls be to have a little buddy to play with”.

Mete - who made her debut as a wiggle in 2021, announced in February that with the help of IVF and an anonymous donor organised by her chosen fertility clinic, she is expecting twin girls.

“Becoming a mother has always been a dream of mine. I feel overwhelmingly blessed to share that I am expecting two beautiful little miracles. This journey has been challenging, but filled with so much love and support,” she said.

The Wiggles star Caterina Mete is expecting twin girls in July.

“I am immensely grateful for the incredible team at my fertility clinic and the technology that has made this possible. I can’t wait to meet my twin girls and embark on this exciting new chapter of my life. I’d also like to thank everyone at The Wiggles for their unwavering support.”

The star’s baby girls are due next month.

This isn’t the first time The Wiggles family have grown in size. In 2020, Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and his wife, Dana Stephensen, announced the birth of their twin daughters, Lottie and Lulu. In 2021, Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife, Lauren Hannaford, welcomed their son.

Elsewhere, founding member Field and his partner, Michaela Patisteas, have welcomed three children, with their 20-year-old daughter, Lucia, following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a Blue Wiggle.