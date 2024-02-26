If you’re pregnant and you know it clap your hands!

The Wiggles star Caterina Mete, who made her debut as a red Wiggle in 2021, announced this morning she is expecting twin girls.

In a statement released to the Herald, the 43-year-old revealed that with the help of IVF and an anonymous donor organised by her chosen fertility clinic, she is excited to announce she is pregnant with her “beautiful little miracles”.

The Wiggles star Caterina Mete is expecting twin girls in July.

“Becoming a mother has always been a dream of mine. I feel overwhelmingly blessed to share that I am expecting two beautiful little miracles. This journey has been challenging, but filled with so much love and support,” she said.

“I am immensely grateful for the incredible team at my fertility clinic and the technology that has made this possible. I can’t wait to meet my twin girls and embark on this exciting new chapter of my life. I’d also like to thank everyone at The Wiggles for their unwavering support.”

While the mum-to-be will take maternity leave to spend time with her babies after they are born in July, she will continue to bring smiles to children’s faces with regular performances and recordings with The Wiggles until then.

The Wiggles star Caterina Mete announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way.

Upon hearing the news, Mete’s Wiggle family were “overjoyed and filled with pride” and said they “cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood”.

“We are overjoyed and filled with pride as we prepare to welcome two new beautiful members to The Wiggles’ family. Caterina’s strength, courage, and unwavering optimism have inspired us all. We cannot wait to meet her twin girls and watch her embrace the joys of motherhood,” the group said.

Mete joined The Wiggles 20 years ago when she starred as a friend to the much-loved character, Dorothy the Dinosaur. During her time with the hugely successful Australian children’s music group — which was formed in 1991 by Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page — she has taken on many roles on and off screen including head of wardrobe and dance captain.

This isn’t the first time The Wiggles family have grown in size. In 2020, purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and his wife, Dana Stephensen, announced the birth of their twin daughters, Lottie and Lulu. While in 2021, red Wiggle Simon Pryce and his wife, Lauren Hannaford, welcomed their son.

Elsewhere, founding member Field and his partner, Michaela Patisteas, have welcomed three children, with their 20-year-old daughter, Lucia, following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a blue Wiggle.



