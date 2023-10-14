Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

He's the last remaining original Wiggle, but how long does Anthony Field have left?

9 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

How much longer will we get to see the on-stage magic of history’s greatest children’s entertainers?

It was a Friday morning this past August and The Wiggles were midway through their concert at a jam-packed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.