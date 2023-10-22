The Wiggles’ new Amazon Prime documentary Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, is being released on Prime Video tomorrow, and with it a heartbreaking confession from star, Murray Cook.

Cook, the original red Wiggle, has opened up about a sad truth of his time in the beloved children’s group, revealing the cost entertaining children around the world had on his own family.

The star, who has two children - daughter Georgia Munro-Cook and son Hamish Cook - spoke about the difficulties they experienced during his time touring, saying they ultimately felt second best to other children, news.com.au reports.

Murray Cook's son felt left out because his dad was always away with work entertaining other kids. Photo / Amazon Prime

Confessing that his own son didn’t like the popular children’s group, Cook said his son once said to him, “I don’t like music because it takes Daddy away.”

It wasn’t the only heartbreaking confession to provoke tears during the documentary, elsewhere, the original blue Wiggle Anthony Field, spoke about his experiences with mental health and the difficulties of dealing with it during the height of the Wiggles’ fame.

While touring England, Field recalled how tough it was trying to explain to his co-stars and family how he was feeling.

“Talking to one of my brothers, I told him I felt sad all the time and he said, ‘What have you got to be sad about? You’re successful, you have got all the comforts – what’s wrong with you?’” he said.

The documentary also gives insight into the devastating moment the original yellow Wiggle, Greg Page collapsed during the group’s 2020 reunion show and almost died after suffering a life-threatening heart attack.

(L-R) Jeff Fatt, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Anthony Field of the Wiggles attend the "Hot Potato: The Story Of The Wiggles" World Premiere in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Former yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins reportedly speaks in the documentary about the terrifying moment as she was one of the first to notice something was wrong.

“Being there onstage I could see Greg and he was signalling me to stand in. Almost like he knows something is about to happen,” she said.

Thankfully, the beloved star made a full recovery and looked happy and healthy as he appeared at the documentary premiere in Sydney on Thursday night.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles is available on Prime Video from October 24.