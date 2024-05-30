Hayley Holt has become a mum once again to son Kingston. Photo / Dean Purcell.

TVNZ sports presenter Hayley Holt has welcomed her second child with Josh Tito.

Holt took to Instagram to share the news this morning, along with several snaps of her newborn with her older son, Raven, who will turn 2 in July.

She shared his name in the caption, writing, “Kingston Kawenata Tito-Holt. Our latest blessing,” and tagged her partner.

In February this year, Holt revealed she and Tito were expecting another little boy due in May.

“I still can’t believe Raven will be getting a little brother,” Holt told Woman’s Day at the time.

“Because of my age I was pretty sure we would just have Raven, so for this to happen feels really special and amazing, I feel incredibly blessed.”

Holt, 43, and her partner Josh Tito’s son Raven was born in July 2022.

“Mummy and Daddy love you to the stars and back,” Holt wrote when announcing his birth.

When celebrating his birthday last year, Holt thanked her son “for choosing us”.

“I love you Raven,” Holt wrote on social media.

She has been open about her journey with pregnancies, having sadly suffered a miscarriage and a stillbirth in the past four years.

In April 2020, Holt lost her little boy Frankie Tai, who was stillborn when she was six months through her pregnancy. The news was shared by her TVNZ Breakfast co-hosts and a collective sense of mourning was felt by Kiwis for the presenter.

“I felt like, after losing Frankie, our first son, in talking to people - and all of the people who came forward and wanted to let me know their story - I found out so many people had gone through stillbirth, miscarriages, any sort of loss around a baby. And nobody talks about it,” Holt told the One Day You’ll Thank Me podcast.



