With that in mind, here are the good, the bad, and the ugly things I took away from this painfully watchable televised trainwreck
1. Gaslighting: A gateway to disaster
It seemed to be a prominent theme of the show from day dot when notorious groom Tim emotionally manipulated the sweet soul Katie into thinking she wasn’t good enough at their wedding.
“There was no spark,” he claimed, when really, he was just not into her and tried his hardest to not look like the bad guy (he failed spectacularly and faces backlash to this day).
Narcissistic tendencies emerged from a multitude of places during the in-show relationships (insecurity, pain, lust for control, etc) and at times became so intense it led the experts to halt proceedings during confessionals.
The fact the cameras were rolling probably had a lot to do with why so much gaslighting occurred on the show, but it doesn’t lessen the fact that it would’ve made viewers squirm when thinking about the wider social implications at play.
But when a “red flag” is something such as doing the dishes or not wanting to be a stay-at-home parent, it could make people question the validity of its nature and whether it is being used as a blanket term for pure pickiness.
Sure, a pattern of cheating could very well be considered a “red flag”, but at the heart of it, it’s a stupidly thought-out decision that could be part of a wider character flaw.
Also, while Ryan was very much portrayed as a flawed individual with some unhealthy attitudes, saying he was essentially a walking red flag reflected worse on Jacqui than it did on Ryan.
Instead of making a “red flag list” as Jacqui did on the show, a better solution would’ve been to discuss their communication issues like adults, which is clearly something they weren’t capable of.
Perhaps they should have, A) ended the relationship Asap if there was too much conflict or B) had an open and honest conversation to help regain clarity and find a solution.
3. Jokes and throwaway commentscan end relationships
Carina and Paul were the epitome of failure, with both clutching at straws to make the relationship work, even after Paul continued to betray Carina’s trust.
The pair should have split after Paul punched a hole in the wall, but Carina’s willingness to make things work ended up leading to a spiral of mistrust and anger.
Jacqui and Ryan were two others who should have called it time earlier, with the pair fuelling each other’s fire and creating an unhinged vortex of verbal and emotional abuse that was, at times, uncomfortable to watch.
While Jacqui and her family have said her portrayal on the show was highly edited, the words that come out from both her and Ryan don’t come across well at all.
Even Adrian’s treatment of Awhina raised eyebrows, considering he constantly played with her emotions. It left me wondering if their final decision to stay together truly was the right one.
I’m left in two minds after my first Mafs viewing experience.
There’s no denying it’s watchable TV, and we can’t help being drawn into the human elements of it, but on the other hand, it raises some interesting questions about exploitation and idealised relationships.
Ultimately, it comes down to individual attitudes, something Trelease last year noted should be a catalyst for change.
“Humans need to be kind to other humans, and I think productions need to be kind to their contestants and set them up for success, not as consumable props”.
Who knows, maybe I will have to dissect the social anatomy of Love Island next.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.