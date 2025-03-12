Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot has hit out against the show on social media. Photo / Nine AU

“At the minute, everybody is being instructed that pre-production for 2026 continues as normal, but there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding everything right now,” the insider said. “Every year, there’s backlash and complaints, that’s nothing new, but this year it’s escalated significantly and rather than just speaking out in media interviews, participants are going through official channels instead.”

The news comes after an episode of the show saw participant and groom Paul Antoine, 30, allegedly punch a wall in frustration after his “wife” and fellow Mafs participant Carina Mirabile told him she had slept with an American rapper before their onscreen nuptials.

In a statement from Friday afternoon, the NSW Police confirmed the matter had been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, but details of the investigation remain scarce.

“As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter.”

The episode shocked and angered some viewers, including influencer Mia Findlay, who called for Antoine to be removed from the program.

“Hey Mafs producers, it actually doesn’t matter if the man who punched a hole in the wall because of an issue with his partner wants to stay on the show, or even if the woman who you paired him up with wants him to stay on the show,” she said in a TikTok video to her X followers.

“If you are going to broadcast violence in a relationship, there need to be immediate consequences.”



