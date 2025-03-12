Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Married At First Sight Australia: Investigation launched by Australian regulatory body amid wall-punch controversy

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Paul's aggressive behaviour previously sparked a police investigation. Photo / Nine AU

Paul's aggressive behaviour previously sparked a police investigation. Photo / Nine AU

A week after police investigated an incident on Married At First Sight Australia it’s now been revealed that SafeWork NSW has launched a wider investigation into Channel 9 and production company Endemol Shine.

The latest season of Mafs has proven to be one of the show’s most controversial yet, with an array of scandals happening both on and off screen.

According to The Mafs Funny Podcast, SafeWork NSW — a governmental regulatory body — has begun interviewing participants individually and is approaching all cast members.

The podcast also claims SafeWork NSW plans to request all unedited footage from production company Endemol Shine Australia and that some participants are seeking financial compensation.

A Mafs production insider told Yahoo that as it currently stands, there is a lot of “uncertainty” surrounding plans for the next season of the show.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot has hit out against the show on social media. Photo / Nine AU
Kiwi bride Jacqui Burfoot has hit out against the show on social media. Photo / Nine AU

“At the minute, everybody is being instructed that pre-production for 2026 continues as normal, but there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding everything right now,” the insider said. “Every year, there’s backlash and complaints, that’s nothing new, but this year it’s escalated significantly and rather than just speaking out in media interviews, participants are going through official channels instead.”

The news comes after an episode of the show saw participant and groom Paul Antoine, 30, allegedly punch a wall in frustration after his “wife” and fellow Mafs participant Carina Mirabile told him she had slept with an American rapper before their onscreen nuptials.

In a statement from Friday afternoon, the NSW Police confirmed the matter had been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, but details of the investigation remain scarce.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation,” a NSW Police spokesman told NewsWire.

“As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter.”

The episode shocked and angered some viewers, including influencer Mia Findlay, who called for Antoine to be removed from the program.

“Hey Mafs producers, it actually doesn’t matter if the man who punched a hole in the wall because of an issue with his partner wants to stay on the show, or even if the woman who you paired him up with wants him to stay on the show,” she said in a TikTok video to her X followers.

“If you are going to broadcast violence in a relationship, there need to be immediate consequences.”


Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment