On a recent episode yet to air in New Zealand, participant and groom Paul Antoine, 30, allegedly punched a wall in frustration after his “wife” and fellow Mafs participant Carina Mirabile told him she had slept with an American rapper before their on-screen nuptials.
Mirabile, 31, said Antoine had punched a wall at the couple’s Sydney apartment.
In a separate clip, he expresses regret to other participants on the show.
“I threw a punch in our bedroom door,” he said.
“I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It’s just not the right thing to do. It’s unacceptable, it’s disgusting. I’m still hating myself for doing this.
“I’ve apologised to Carina for multiple times.”
The episode shocked and angered some viewers, including influencer Mia Findlay, who called for Antoine to be removed from the show.
“Hey Mafs producers it actually doesn’t matter if the man who punched a hole in the wall because of an issue with his partner wants to stay on the show, or even if the woman who you paired him up with wants him to stay on the show,” she said in a TikTok video to her X followers.
“If you are going to broadcast violence in a relationship, there need to be immediate consequences”.
Nine has been contacted for comment.
Married At First Sight is a reality TV show that matches strangers together in an unofficial marriage.