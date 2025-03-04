Advertisement
Married At First Sight Australia groom Paul Antoine under police investigation after wall-punching incident

By Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Married At First Sight Australia groom Paul Antoine (third right) is facing an investigation after an incident on the show. Photo / Nine AU

Warning: Married At First Sight Australia spoilers, episode yet to air in NZ, and assault references.

  • Police are investigating an incident involving Married At First Sight participant Paul Antoine.
  • Antoine allegedly punched a wall after learning Carina Mirabile had slept with an American rapper.
  • The incident sparked outrage, with calls for Antoine’s removal from the show.

New South Wales Police are investigating a controversial incident from the hit TV show Married At First Sight Australia.

On a recent episode yet to air in New Zealand, participant and groom Paul Antoine, 30, allegedly punched a wall in frustration after his “wife” and fellow Mafs participant Carina Mirabile told him she had slept with an American rapper before their on-screen nuptials.

Mirabile, 31, said Antoine had punched a wall at the couple’s Sydney apartment.

Police are now investigating Married At First Sight groom Paul Antione for an alleged outburst against his wife. Photo / Geoff Magee
In a statement from Friday afternoon, the NSW Police confirmed the matter had been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, but details of the investigation remain scarce.

“The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation,” a NSW Police spokesman told NewsWire.

“As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter.”

In a clip from the show, the Frenchman expresses remorse following the alleged act, weeping in the arms of Mirabile.

“Sorry,” he says.

In a separate clip, he expresses regret to other participants on the show.

“I threw a punch in our bedroom door,” he said.

“I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It’s just not the right thing to do. It’s unacceptable, it’s disgusting. I’m still hating myself for doing this.

“I’ve apologised to Carina for multiple times.”

The episode shocked and angered some viewers, including influencer Mia Findlay, who called for Antoine to be removed from the show.

“Hey Mafs producers it actually doesn’t matter if the man who punched a hole in the wall because of an issue with his partner wants to stay on the show, or even if the woman who you paired him up with wants him to stay on the show,” she said in a TikTok video to her X followers.

“If you are going to broadcast violence in a relationship, there need to be immediate consequences”.

Nine has been contacted for comment.

Married At First Sight is a reality TV show that matches strangers together in an unofficial marriage.

The Australian version is now in its 12th season.

Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Women’s Refuge Crisis line 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

