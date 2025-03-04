Police are now investigating Married At First Sight groom Paul Antione for an alleged outburst against his wife. Photo / Geoff Magee

In a statement from Friday afternoon, the NSW Police confirmed the matter had been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, but details of the investigation remain scarce.

“The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation,” a NSW Police spokesman told NewsWire.

“As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter.”

In a clip from the show, the Frenchman expresses remorse following the alleged act, weeping in the arms of Mirabile.

“Sorry,” he says.

In a separate clip, he expresses regret to other participants on the show.

“I threw a punch in our bedroom door,” he said.

“I lost control and I punched a hole in the bedroom door. It’s just not the right thing to do. It’s unacceptable, it’s disgusting. I’m still hating myself for doing this.

“I’ve apologised to Carina for multiple times.”

The episode shocked and angered some viewers, including influencer Mia Findlay, who called for Antoine to be removed from the show.

“Hey Mafs producers it actually doesn’t matter if the man who punched a hole in the wall because of an issue with his partner wants to stay on the show, or even if the woman who you paired him up with wants him to stay on the show,” she said in a TikTok video to her X followers.

“If you are going to broadcast violence in a relationship, there need to be immediate consequences”.

Nine has been contacted for comment.

Married At First Sight is a reality TV show that matches strangers together in an unofficial marriage.

The Australian version is now in its 12th season.

Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Women’s Refuge Crisis line 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station.

If you have been assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.