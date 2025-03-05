As reported by multiple news outlets over the past week, the seemingly lovable Paul got so mad at his wife Carina’s passing comment about sleeping with a rapper that he punched a hole in their apartment door.
“She couldn’t give me my space and I absolutely lost it,” he told the camera through tears.
“It’s not the right thing to do. It’s disgusting and unacceptable, and I’m hating myself for doing this”.
Carina, who comes across as still shellshocked, said while she didn’t condone the behaviour, she “wasn’t scared” of her groom and was determined to stand by him after he fronted up to the wider group at the dinner party.
Judging by looks of grave concern on the experts' faces as they watched the confession, next week will likely see Paul face the full brunt of his actions and even a possible expulsion from the experiment.
Gasps are heard from the table when after the couples ask if Adrian had “made an effort” and taken Awhina out for a nice dinner, to which he replies they “went to Nando’s”.
“Has anyone heard what I need?” he cries, before walking off in a sook.
Awhina, who is used to the behaviour by now, doesn’t even act surprised and shrugs it off, content that everyone now knows her husband’s true colours.
The drama drags on, and yet we have another week without any major conflict resolution. Surely the experts are ready to step up and step in as things continue to unravel.
