A verbal mud-slinging match erupted in a Sydney dining room during the latest Married At First Sight Australia episode as an ambushed Awhina and her sister, Cleo, faced a barrage of criticism from her husband Adrian’s “ratchet” sisters.
In a week when some families feuded and others found harmony when they sat down with their respective couples, a hard home truth also gave seemingly reformed manchild groomEliot a rightful humbling.
Those who thought Adrian had warped thoughts about relationships quickly realised it ran in the family when his sisters went to battle for their brother.
Elita, Nikola and Jasmine directed a barrage of criticism at Awhina for her “not being able to give examples” of her ego-mad groom not showing up.
Quick to defend her clearly upset sister, Cleo launched a counter-attack, calling them “ratchet” and telling her sister that “they and him are not good enough to be in your life”.
Adrian’s sisters continue their tirade of abuse, blaming Awhina for not being open enough with their brother or giving him a chance before storming out of the cafe with him.
“Make sure you leave the apartment and pack your stuff,” Awhina yells, again drumming up speculation that we’re just moments away from another couple leaving the experiment.
