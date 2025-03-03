Back at the apartments, Eliot and his new wife, Veronica, are about to rank photos of themselves against other contestants based on their attractiveness, and boy was Eliot in for a shock.

While the high-standards groom ranked his new bride first, adamant that “attractiveness means physical attractiveness, right?”, a weary Veronica decided to rank Eliot third.

Like most of the other couples, she saw sense and saw attractiveness in personality.

Her choice may also have come from the fact she had earlier spoken to Eliot’s ex-wife, Lauren, one on one and warned her about his behaviour.

“He’s so full of s***. I feel like you could do a million times better,” she bluntly revealed.

Lauren and Veronica have an honest conversation about Eliot. Photo / Nine

When producers asked Lauren what she thought of her ex, she didn’t hold back, saying he was “shallow as a pond in a desert” and her advice to Veronica was to “run”.

“That dirty stinky rat goes there,” she tells Clint when ranking Eliot’s photo last. Ouch.

Luckily, she and new husband Clint are sailing smoothly in their relationship, although Clint admitted he will have to get used to Lauren’s “gender role” rule.

“I like doing the washing!” he tells her.

Billy, who decided to leave last week after his fallout with partner Sierah, stopped by for a parting gift for Jamie and Dave in the form of two goldfish.

“The epitome of yours and Sierah’s relationship. Full of s***,” Jamie ironically joked upon seeing the dirty tank.

Eliot faced some hard truths during the photo ranking task. Photo / Nine

Morena is still frustrated with Tony’s unusual affection (headlocks and fist pumps), but they vow to work out a better communication pattern.

Looking at the week’s other family-and-friends meet-ups, Rhi and Jeff’s was probably the most stress free, with Rhi’s mum giving Jeff the tick of approval.

“All any parent wants is for their child to be happy,” she said, something most parents could no-doubt relate to.

Jacqui and Ryan’s friends tried to see the good in their topsy-turvy relationship, even after Jacqui once again publicly recited her list of grievances.

Ryan’s friends, although like the audience probably not fully convinced, eventually admitted it was nice to see the couple “navigating” their ups and downs.

But once again, it was poor Awhina who was left in the cold, trying her hardest to make things work while ultimately being shot down.

“Little things paint a whole picture,” she pleads as she tells Cleo how week by week she wasn’t being taken seriously by Adrian.

“I’ve struggled to have a voice. I’m feeling overwhelmed right now.”

Cleo fought for her sister Awhina in a heated stand-off. Photo / Nine

Adrian’s sisters continue their tirade of abuse, blaming Awhina for not being open enough with their brother or giving him a chance before storming out of the cafe with him.

“Make sure you leave the apartment and pack your stuff,” Awhina yells, again drumming up speculation that we’re just moments away from another couple leaving the experiment.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.