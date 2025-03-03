Advertisement
Entertainment

Married At First Sight Australia episode 18 recap: Sisters stoush over Adrian and Awhina, Eliot gets humbled

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
4 mins to read

A sister stand-off caused chaos on Married At First Sight Australia. Photo / Nine

Mitchell Hageman
Review by Mitchell Hageman
Mitchell is a Multimedia Journalist with the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

A verbal mud-slinging match erupted in a Sydney dining room during the latest Married At First Sight Australia episode as an ambushed Awhina and her sister, Cleo, faced a barrage of criticism from her husband Adrian’s “ratchet” sisters.

In a week when some families feuded and others found harmony when they sat down with their respective couples, a hard home truth also gave seemingly reformed manchild groom Eliot a rightful humbling.

Those who thought Adrian had warped thoughts about relationships quickly realised it ran in the family when his sisters went to battle for their brother.

Elita, Nikola and Jasmine directed a barrage of criticism at Awhina for her “not being able to give examples” of her ego-mad groom not showing up.

Quick to defend her clearly upset sister, Cleo launched a counter-attack, calling them “ratchet” and telling her sister that “they and him are not good enough to be in your life”.

Back at the apartments, Eliot and his new wife, Veronica, are about to rank photos of themselves against other contestants based on their attractiveness, and boy was Eliot in for a shock.

While the high-standards groom ranked his new bride first, adamant that “attractiveness means physical attractiveness, right?”, a weary Veronica decided to rank Eliot third.

Like most of the other couples, she saw sense and saw attractiveness in personality.

Her choice may also have come from the fact she had earlier spoken to Eliot’s ex-wife, Lauren, one on one and warned her about his behaviour.

“He’s so full of s***. I feel like you could do a million times better,” she bluntly revealed.

Lauren and Veronica have an honest conversation about Eliot. Photo / Nine
When producers asked Lauren what she thought of her ex, she didn’t hold back, saying he was “shallow as a pond in a desert” and her advice to Veronica was to “run”.

“That dirty stinky rat goes there,” she tells Clint when ranking Eliot’s photo last. Ouch.

Luckily, she and new husband Clint are sailing smoothly in their relationship, although Clint admitted he will have to get used to Lauren’s “gender role” rule.

“I like doing the washing!” he tells her.

Billy, who decided to leave last week after his fallout with partner Sierah, stopped by for a parting gift for Jamie and Dave in the form of two goldfish.

“The epitome of yours and Sierah’s relationship. Full of s***,” Jamie ironically joked upon seeing the dirty tank.

Eliot faced some hard truths during the photo ranking task. Photo / Nine
Morena is still frustrated with Tony’s unusual affection (headlocks and fist pumps), but they vow to work out a better communication pattern.

Looking at the week’s other family-and-friends meet-ups, Rhi and Jeff’s was probably the most stress free, with Rhi’s mum giving Jeff the tick of approval.

“All any parent wants is for their child to be happy,” she said, something most parents could no-doubt relate to.

Jacqui and Ryan’s friends tried to see the good in their topsy-turvy relationship, even after Jacqui once again publicly recited her list of grievances.

Ryan’s friends, although like the audience probably not fully convinced, eventually admitted it was nice to see the couple “navigating” their ups and downs.

But once again, it was poor Awhina who was left in the cold, trying her hardest to make things work while ultimately being shot down.

“Little things paint a whole picture,” she pleads as she tells Cleo how week by week she wasn’t being taken seriously by Adrian.

“I’ve struggled to have a voice. I’m feeling overwhelmed right now.”

Cleo fought for her sister Awhina in a heated stand-off. Photo / Nine
Adrian’s sisters continue their tirade of abuse, blaming Awhina for not being open enough with their brother or giving him a chance before storming out of the cafe with him.

“Make sure you leave the apartment and pack your stuff,” Awhina yells, again drumming up speculation that we’re just moments away from another couple leaving the experiment.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.

