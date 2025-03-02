While Sierah also admits she felt awful the situation had occurred, the damage is done, and the couple both decide to leave.
“I think you two have both had a breakthrough as humans,” expert Mel Schilling says, leaving audiences to decide if the pair have really learned from their mistakes or are just another cautionary relationship tale.
Amazingly, 90% of the other couples are in a good marital space with limited speedbumps.
With Billy and Sierah both vying to leave after an emotional outpouring, viewers are once again left with more questions than answers.
Will they return like Lauren and Eliot with different partners? or will producers let the sleeping giant rest and give us, and the cast, a break.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.