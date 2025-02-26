Once again, Eliot’s lack of accountability led to a righteous grilling from the other couples during the latest Married At First Sight Australia dinner party, with a tone-deaf comment leading to a verbal bloodbath.
And Eliot’s brazen comment wasn’t the only one that turned heads, with Billy confessing to Adrian he wanted to do a “wife swap” amid the marital turmoil they both claimed they were facing.
Gaslighting seems to be the name of the game for a lot of grooms on the show at this point, as they constantly deflect and defend their often unacceptable actions while turning their back on their spouses.
But in reality, were we really so naive as to think runaway groom Eliot was a “changed man” and had reflected on himself and his actions?
The other couples couldn’t help sniggering at the farcical nature of it all, especially when Ryan compliments his wife for keeping fit and healthy by eating fruits and vegetables.
But this bizarre occurrence still wasn’t enough to overshadow the earlier drama as Sierah walked out in shock and dismay.
Billy admits the wife swap comment wasn’t acceptable, but the damage is already done as the experiment continues to spiral out of control.
Beth, new to all the drama after marrying husband Teejay last episode, earlier said she was “looking for a bit of fire and a bit of spice” after her “chill” honeymoon. Boy did she get it.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.