Well, that went down like a ton of bricks with Morena, who upon being told by Tony, sees it as a cop out and a “sign of disrespect”.

“Where did this come from?” she says, wondering why this nugget of information hadn’t been divulged earlier in the experiment.

Earlier, Awhina was still reeling from a previous ambush from Adrian’s family, with the groom and his siblings still adamant they had done nothing wrong.

“I would gladly never be in Adrian’s presence again,” Awhina says, before Adrian walks through the apartment door for yet another meaningless argument.

“I’ve taken accountability for my actions,” he gloats, again denying any wrongdoing before storming off in a huff.

Adrian has stormed off in a huff again. Photo / Nine AU

We’ve seen this before, but is this really the final straw for the pair, or will there be yet another attempt at reconciliation?

Jacqui and Ryan have added more things to their “shrine” (a picture wall dedicated to their love), telling producers they are in a great marital space. How long that will last remains to be seen.

Paul and Carina, as per usual, are getting along swimmingly, with each other’s respective families impressed with their connection.

“Obviously you sleep together, right?” Carina’s cheeky aunty chimed in.

A sweet moment during the episode came from Dave, who admitted to Jamie’s dad that his wife makes his “soul smile”.

But things weren’t so rosy for some other couples.

The latest joint relationship task also sent Eliot and Veronica’s testy marriage into a spiral, when the groom’s “emotional” letter about his sister’s illness discovery at a young age failed to impress his new bride.

Eliot and Veronica aren't seeing eye to eye. Photo / Nine AU

Veronica, who wanted Eliot to be vulnerable with her, was underwhelmed that the story focused more on other people.

“He doesn’t have the capacity to give me anything more,” she tells the camera, as Eliot is dumbfounded, believing he has been open and vulnerable with his wife.

The pair go round in circles as Veronica, who is ready to leave, believes Eliot is like a “broken record” who “can’t handle the truth”.

Couples are quitting left, right and centre this season, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a double, even triple exit next week.

We’re poised for the next dinner party — will it be even more dramatic than the last?

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.