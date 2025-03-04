Tony has revealed he wants to have children, something he'd never mentioned to Morena in the past. Photo / Nine AU
The cause of Tony and Morena’s friend-zoned relationship was seemingly revealed this week on Married At First Sight Australia, but the verbose bride wasn’t having a bar of her closed-off groom’s baby-based reasoning.
When Morena begins the lunch by saying things were “really tough” and that her groom was “emotionally unavailable,” her friends take Tony for a separate sit-down to discover the root of the marital woes.
“We’re going to be friends; personality is not there for me,” he bluntly tells them, before going on to say that 57-year-old Morena wouldn’t be able to have a child and raise a family with him, something he says he’s always wanted.
“I’ve taken accountability for my actions,” he gloats, again denying any wrongdoing before storming off in a huff.
We’ve seen this before, but is this really the final straw for the pair, or will there be yet another attempt at reconciliation?
Jacqui and Ryan have added more things to their “shrine” (a picture wall dedicated to their love), telling producers they are in a great marital space. How long that will last remains to be seen.
Paul and Carina, as per usual, are getting along swimmingly, with each other’s respective families impressed with their connection.
“Obviously you sleep together, right?” Carina’s cheeky aunty chimed in.
A sweet moment during the episode came from Dave, who admitted to Jamie’s dad that his wife makes his “soul smile”.
But things weren’t so rosy for some other couples.
The latest joint relationship task also sent Eliot and Veronica’stesty marriage into a spiral, when the groom’s “emotional” letter about his sister’s illness discovery at a young age failed to impress his new bride.
Veronica, who wanted Eliot to be vulnerable with her, was underwhelmed that the story focused more on other people.
“He doesn’t have the capacity to give me anything more,” she tells the camera, as Eliot is dumbfounded, believing he has been open and vulnerable with his wife.
The pair go round in circles as Veronica, who is ready to leave, believes Eliot is like a “broken record” who “can’t handle the truth”.
Couples are quitting left, right and centre this season, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a double, even triple exit next week.
We’re poised for the next dinner party — will it be even more dramatic than the last?
